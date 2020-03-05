GBP/USD Forecast: Sustained move above 1.2900 mark to pave the way for additional gains

GBP/USD once again showed some resilience at lower levels despite resurgent USD demand.

Diminishing odds for an immediate BoE rate cut provided an additional boost on Wednesday.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit might cap gains; Carney’s scheduled speech eyed for some impetus.

The GBP/USD pair on Wednesday reversed an early dip to the 1.2770 region and rallied over 100 pips intraday, extending its recent recovery from four-month lows set last Friday. As investors digested the Fed's surprise move to cut interest rates by 50 bps, the US dollar managed to stage a solid bounce from near two-month lows and was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's initial downtick. This coupled with persistent worries about the future UK-EU trade relationship further collaborated a subdued trading action through the early part of Wednesday's trading action.

Bulls shrug off stronger USD

The greenback held on to its strong gains following the release of better-than-expected US macro releases – the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI. In fact, the latest ADP report showed that the US private sector employers added 183K new jobs in February as compared to 170K expected. Adding to this, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly rose to 57.3 in February – representing the highest level since February 2019 – and helped ease growing market concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy.

Despite resurgent USD demand, the pair once again managed to attract some dip-buying and got an additional boost after the incoming Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey dampened prospects for an immediate rate cut. While testifying before the UK's Treasury Committee on Wednesday, Bailey indicated readiness to act quickly but said that he would wait for more evidence before deciding on a move, rather than rushing to an emergency cut. The intraday positive move took along some short-term trading stops near the 1.2845-50 region and lifted the pair to fresh weekly tops.

The pair held steady near the 1.2875-80 region through the Asian session on Thursday as market participants now look forward to the present BoE Governor Mark Carney's scheduled speech for some meaningful impetus. In the meantime, the USD price dynamics and the incoming Brexit-related headlines would play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum on Thursday amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair's repeated bounce from the vicinity of mid-1.2700s might have already negated the possibility of any further downfall. However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2900 round-figure mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. Above the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to surpass the 1.2945-50 intermediate hurdle and aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark. The latter coincides with 50-day SMA and should act as a key pivotal for the pair's next leg of a directional move.

On the flip side, the 1.2850-45 region now seems to act as immediate support, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards the 1.2800 round-figure mark. Any subsequent weakness might continue to attract some dip-buying and remain limited near the 1.2740-25 region. That said, a sustained break through might confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and turn the pair vulnerable to challenge the 1.2700 round figure mark. The downfall could further get extended towards testing the next major support near the 1.2645 horizontal zone.