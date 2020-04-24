GBP/USD Forecast: Sustained break through 1.2300 mark awaited for bearish confirmation

GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Wednesday, albeit failed sustain above 1.2400 mark.

Worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic capped gains for the major.

Friday’s dismal UK monthly retail sales figures also did little to provide any respite for the bulls.

The GBP/USD pair gained some intraday positive traction on Thursday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and finally settled around 70 pips off daily tops. The uptick seemed rather unaffected by the early US dollar strength and the disappointing release of flash UK PMI prints, which further illustrated the extent of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the greenback failed to preserve its intraday gains, instead witnessed a modest pullback following yet another disastrous US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims report. This came amid an upbeat market mood, which further undermined the USD's perceived safe-haven status and remained supportive.

The pair moved back the 1.2400 round-figure mark but failed to sustain at higher levels. The latest optimism over additional $484 billion US economic package turned out to be short-lived after reports indicated that Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivier had failed to help severely ill COVID-19 patients in its first clinical trial. This coupled with worries that the economic fallout from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns could be worse than anticipated continued benefitting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and capped the upside for the major. The pair extended the overnight pullback and remained depressed through the Asian session on Friday.

The GBP bulls failed to gain any respite from the latest UK monthly retail sales figures, which came in to show a fall of 5.1% MoM in March as against -0.3% previous and -4.0% expected. This comes amid increasing prospects for an extended lockdown in the UK, which might continue to take its toll on the sterling and exert some additional pressure on the major. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data might influence the USD price dynamics and will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the ongoing slide has now dragged the pair below a short-term ascending trend-channel formation on the 1-hourly chart. A subsequent slide below the 1.2300 mark will reinforce the bearish outlook and accelerate the fall towards weekly lows, around the 1.2245 region. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair further below the 1.2200 mark, towards challenging monthly lows, around the 1.2165 area.

On the flip side, any meaningful positive move might continue to confront some fresh supply near the 1.2390-1.2400 region. A sustained strength beyond the mentioned barrier might trigger some short-covering move and lift the pair further towards the 1.2460-65 supply zone. The momentum could further get extended, which should assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark.