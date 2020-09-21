GBP/USD Forecast: Sustained break below 1.2900 mark will set the stage for further weakness

GBP/USD remained capped below the 1.3000 mark and witnessed some fresh selling on Friday.

Concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections overshadowed the Brexit-optimism.

The USD struggled to capitalize on the post-FOMC recovery move and helped limit the downside.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's strong positive move of over 130 pips and witnessed some fresh selling on Friday. The momentum was triggered by the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's supportive comments on Thursday, saying that a trade deal between the EU and the UK is still possible. However, talks of negative BoE interest rates kept a lid on any strong gains, rather prompted some fresh selling. The British pound was further pressured by concerns about the second wave of the COVID-19 cases in the UK and the government's warning to re-impose a national lockdown to counter the outbreak.

On the other hand, fading prospects of a sharp V-shaped economic recovery weighed on the investors' sentiment and benefitted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart. The greenback was further underpinned by the better-than-expected release of the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which improved to 78.9 in September from 74.1 previous. However, worries that the lack of additional fiscal stimulus measures could halt the current US economic recovery held the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets. This, in turn, helped limit any deeper losses, rather assisted the pair to regain some traction on the first day of the week.

The pair move back closer to mid-1.2900s during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained well below the key 1.3000 psychological mark. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the incoming Brexit/coronavirus-related headlines will influence the sentiment surrounding the sterling. Apart from this, market participants will further take cues from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments, later during the early North American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s rejection slide from the 1.3000 neighbourhood points to persistent selling bias at higher levels. However, the lack of any strong follow-through selling warrants some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets. Hence, any subsequent dip might continue to find some support near the 1.2900 mark, which is followed by support near the 1.2875-65 area. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned support levels might then turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards the 1.2800 mark before eventually dropping to multi-week lows, around the 1.2765-60 zone.

On the flip side, bulls might still need to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.3000 mark before positioning for any further gains. This is followed by resistance near the 1.3035-40 zone, above which the pair seems all set to aim back to reclaim the 1.3100 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended and push the pair further towards the next major hurdle near the 1.3175-80 region.