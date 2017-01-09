GBP/USD Forecast: sustainable gains beyond 1.3000 unlikely

The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.2946 early Asia, but there was no follow-through as the greenback was back in favor. The pair's decline, anyway, held above the 1.2900 level, with the pair getting a modest boost from the UK Markit manufacturing PMI for August, up to 56.9 from a previous 55.3, indicating that manufacturing growth gathered pace in the kingdom. According to the official release, the rate of expansion accelerated amid in order inflows. Nevertheless, the pair was unable to rally beyond the mentioned high and quietly consolidates around 1.2920, ahead of the US employment data release.

The general consensus is that data will be strong for a second consecutive month, but as usual lately, and as long as the headline figure doesn't diverge from market's expectations, attention will center on wages' growth. A persistent advance in salaries will result in higher inflationary pressures, and therefore increase the odds for a Fed rate hike, although it takes more than a swallow to make a summer: wage increases should be persistent in time, meaning at least two, three months, to lift inflation.

Anyway, it's all about how the market takes the report today. The GBP/USD pair has been consolidating pretty much since the week started, and lacks certain directional strength, despite trading marginally positive for the week. Short term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is stuck around a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines, giving no hints on what's next. Above the mentioned daily high, the pair can approach the 1.3000 region, with gains beyond this last probably extending towards the 1.3040 region, from where the pair is expected to retreat.

Below 1.2890 on the other hand, the levels to watch and probably bearish targets come at 1.2850 and 1.2810.

