GBP/USD Forecast: surges on Carney’s hawkish comments, 1.30 mark back in sight

The greenback remained on the back foot during Asian session on Thursday, with the key US Dollar Index holding weaker below the 96.00 handle and closer to the lowest level since October. Even the latest US economic data released on Wednesday, goods trade deficit dropping to $65.9 billion in May and advanced wholesale inventories, did little to stall the ongoing USD slump. Moving ahead, the final US GDP print for the first quarter of 2017 would now be looked upon for some immediate respite for the buck.

On Wednesday, both the GBP/USD and the EUR/USD majors rallied for the second consecutive session as investors digested the latest hawkish remarks by the BoE Governor Mark Carney and ECB President Mario Draghi. The British Pound jumped sharply after BOE Governor Mark Carney said that some removal of monetary stimulus would become necessary if tolerance for above-target inflation falls and as spare capacity erodes. The GBP/USD pair surged through the 1.2900 handle and retested monthly highs near 1.2975-80 region.

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair suffered some jitters on report that markets misinterpreted Draghi's comments on stimulus and dipped below the 1.1300 handle on Wednesday but quickly reversed course as investors assessed possibilities of the ECB winding down its monetary stimulus. The pair subsequently jumped to one-year high and held stable near the 1.1400 mark. The preliminary release of German and Spanish CPI print would now be looked upon for some fresh impetus during European session on Thursday.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The bullish momentum has been strong enough and the pair now seems all set to aim towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark before heading towards testing yearly tops resistance near 1.3040-50 area. A strong follow through buying interest would point to a fresh bullish break-out and pave way for continuation of the pair’s near-term upward trajectory even beyond the 1.3100 handle towards testing its next major hurdle near 1.3165 region, marking 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.2109-1.3048 latest up-swing and subsequent retracement.

On the flip side, the 1.2900 handle now seems to act as immediate strong support, which if broken could drag the pair back towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2820 region. A convincing break below the mentioned support would negate prospects of any further up-move and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards 1.2750 intermediate support en-route 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2690 level. The downslide could further get extended back towards sub-1.2600 level touched last week.

EUR/USD

A clear break through the US Presidential election swing high resistance had already confirmed a bullish break-out and the same would be further reinforced once the pair decisively clears June 2016 highs resistance near 1.1420-25 region. On a sustained momentum beyond the said resistance, the pair seems more likely to reclaim the key 1.1500 psychological mark and head towards testing its next resistance near 1.1535-40 region.

On the downside, any retracement below 1.1370-65 area might now find some fresh buying interest near 1.1330 level. Hence, any follow through weakness might now be limited near an important resistance break-point, now turned strong support around 1.1300-1.1295 zone.