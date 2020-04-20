GBP/USD Forecast: Support in danger amid Boris' caution, mounting criticism, and Brexit

GBP/USD has kicked off the week under pressure amid criticism over the UK's coronavirus management.

Exit strategies from the crisis and also Brexit are set to move the currency pair.

Monday's four-hour chart is showing that critical support is getting close.

A three-pronged attack – the UK government is coming under mounting criticism for its handling over the coronavirus crisis. The news is weighing on the pound while the US dollar is edging higher as stock futures are on the rise.

The Sunday Times reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson skipped five coronavirus meetings in the early stages of the outbreak in a long piece describing the slow response of the government. The Financial Times published a piece about mismanagement of ventilators – needed for the harsher cases of COVID-19 – and triggering a long rebuttal from the government. And finally, hospital leaders have attacked the government for the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The disease has taken the lives of over 16,000 people in the UK, yet recent days have seen a decline in mortalities and cases. The government recently extended the lockdown until early May and has yet to publish an exit strategy.

See Coronavirus Exit Strategy: Three critical factors to watch and how they impact currencies

The PM has been recovering in Chequers from his near-death coronavirus experience and has already held meetings about the next phase. Johnson is reportedly cautious, fearing a second peak. Policymakers all over the world are trying to balance health and economic considerations. Opening too early would risk a second wave of infections, potentially dealing a blow to confidence. Opening late would hurt the economy. There are no good choices.

Brexit – which Johnson championed – remains another source of uncertainty. Talks have resumed via video last week and consisted of exchanges of pleasantries and little more. This week is set to be different, with negotiators scheduled to hold intense discussions.

The UK left the EU on January 31 and is now in a transition period until the year-end. Both sides have until the end of June to extend this implementation period, yet Britain has been repeatedly rejected this option. Without a deal, the UK defaults to World Trade Organization (WTO) terms in 2021 – a scenario that markets fear.

The debate about phasing out lockdowns is fierce in the US as well, with President Donald Trump urging a quick return to normal while governments are more hesitant. Authorities have clashed over the topic as the situation is improving, especially in New York. Lawmakers are advancing another plan to aid businesses and individuals and are said to have made progress.

All countries are struggling to expand testing. Massive and quick probes for coronavirus are necessary to control any potential new outbreak. Standard COVID-19 swabs are considered reliable but are useful only to find who is carrying the virus. Tests for antibodies would be able to identify people that have developed an immunity. However, these probes are unreliable and the length of immunity is unknown at this point.

Such uncertainty implies a slower approach that supports the safe-haven dollar.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar is trading in a range between 1.24 and 1.2525. Downside momentum on the four-hour chart is picking up steam and the currency pair is trading just below the 50 Simple Moving Average. However, GBP/USD is holding above the 100 and 200 SMAs.

Critical support awaits at 1.24, which is not only the low point last week but also where the 100 SMA hits the price. Below that line, 1.2280 was a stepping tone on the way up, and it is followed by 1.2165, April's low.

Resistance above 1.2525 awaits at 1.2570, which was a swing high last week. The April high of 1.2645 is the next level to watch.