GBP/USD Forecast: Struggling to recover from Carney's carnage ahead of the coronavirus call

GBP/USD is trying to recover after BOE's pledge to respond to the coronavirus sent it down

The G7 call on the virus, UK data, and Brexit talks are set to move pound/dollar.

Tuesday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls for the pair.

Mark Carney is causing carnage to the pound – with less than two weeks until he retires from leading the Bank of England. The outgoing governor has pledged to support the economy through the coronavirus shock that will be "large but temporary," according to Carney. The BOE's interest rate is 0.75%, leaving room to cut rates.

Carney, his successor Andrew Bailey, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will participate in a conference call of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized economies that was hastily organized to discuss the response to the virus. According to the latest reports, the group will likely refrain from bold and clear commitments – probably without fiscal stimulus. Markets rallied on Monday in response to the event.

After the BOE already vowed support and the government is bent on infrastructure spending, there is little more for the UK to do. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already said that dealing with respiratory disease is his top priority.

The US dollar already dropped sharply as investors are pricing in a double-dose 50 basis-point cut from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is convening on March 18 but may take action beforehand.

Coronavirus has already taken the lives of over 3,000 people and infected 90,000 worldwide. Employers have ramped up preparations for employees to work from home, and others have downgraded their forecasts.

Beyond coronavirus

Sterling may find support after Markit's Construction Purchasing Managers' Index beat expectations with 52.6 points against 48.8 projected. The British economy is edging up despite coronavirus and Brexit uncertainties.

EU and UK negotiators are meeting for the second day of talks to define future relations after the transition period expires at year-end. Ahead of the first day of negotiations, rhetoric was tough, and officials feared deliberations would break down. However, with the coronavirus crisis dominating the news, no earth-shattering comments came out of initial talks. Headlines may go out today.

The US Democratic Party goes to the polls in 14 states – including California and Texas – in "Super Tuesday". Centrist former Vice President Joe Biden has gained ground against left-leaning Senator Bernie Sanders. Markets prefer more business-friendly Biden to confront President Donald Trump in November's Presidential Elections.

Overall, the policy response to the coronavirus outbreak is left, right, and center, with other events likely to have a short-lived impact.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar is struggling with downside momentum on the four-hour chart and is trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index is above 30 – outside oversold conditions.

Bears remain in control.

Support awaits at 1.2725, which is 2020 low recorded on Monday. It is followed by 1.2705, 1.26, and 1.2510.

Resistance awaits at 1.2815, the daily high, with a critical cap awaiting at 1.2850, a separator of ranges in recent days. Next, 1.2920 was a swing high last week, and next up, we find 1.2950, 1.2970, and 1.3020.