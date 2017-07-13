GBP/USD Forecast: struggling to extend recovery beyond 1.29 handle

The US Dollar held weaker through Asian session on Thursday, helping the GBP/USD pair to build on previous session's solid recovery move from fresh two-week lows. The pair initially dropped to the 1.2800 neighborhood after BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said in an interview was noted saying that he is not yet ready to support a rate hike. The pair quickly reversed early losses and the recovery was supported by surprisingly stronger UK labor market report, showing an unexpected drop in the unemployment rate and lower-than-expected claimant count changes.

The recovery move got an additional boost from broad based US Dollar weakness after the Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that the Fed Funds rate wouldn't need to rise much to reach a neutral policy stance. The statement dashed hopes for a September rate hike action, which was further reaffirmed by tumbling US Treasury bond yields and lifted the pair back beyond the 1.2900 handle.

The pair on Wednesday rebounded from an important support market by 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2589-1.3030 recent upswing. The recovery, however, seemed lacking any strong follow through momentum beyond the 1.2900 handle and hence, it would be prudent to wait for any subsequent buying interest before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term.

Technically, momentum above the said handle is likely to confront resistance at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2925 area, above which a fresh bout of short-covering should accelerate the up-move back towards 1.2970-75 horizontal resistance en-route the key 1.30 psychological mark.

Alternatively, weakness back below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2860 region could accelerate the slide back towards the 1.2800 important support, which if broken would turn the pair vulnerable to depreciate further in the near-term. Below the 1.2800 handle, the fall could get extended towards 1.2735 intermediate support before the pair eventually breaks below the 1.2700 round figure mark and head towards testing its next major support near 1.2665-60 region.