GBP/USD Forecast: struggling to conquer 50-DMA hurdle, UK services PMI eyed
The latest N. Korean headlines had a relatively mild impact on the FX market, with the GBP/USD pair extending its range bound action within a familiar trading range. On Monday, the pair initially weakened after an unexpected fall in the UK construction PMI, dropping to the weakest level since September 2016. The pair later rebounded back closer to 50-day SMA hurdle but once again failed to extend the momentum and refreshed session lows during NY trading session.
Meanwhile, escalating geopolitical tensions on reports that N. Korea could conduct more missile tests continued weighing on the US Dollar and helped the pair to regain traction during Asian session on Tuesday. Currently trading around the 1.2930-35 region, traders now look forward to the release of UK services PMI print for some fresh impetus. From the US, the release of factory orders data and speeches from FOMC members would influence sentiment surrounding the greenback and drive the pair through NA trading session.
From a technical perspective, the pair has been persistently facing difficultly in moving back above 50-day SMA barrier. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a clear break through the mentioned resistance before positioning for any additional near-term appreciating move.
On a sustained move beyond 1.2975 strong hurdle, a bought of short-covering should lift the pair beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark towards its next resistance near 1.3030-35 zone. A follow through buying interest has the potential to continue lifting the pair further towards reclaiming the 1.3100 handle.
Meanwhile, on the downside, any weakness below the 1.29 handle might continue to find support near 1.2875-70 area, which if broken would turn the pair vulnerable to aim towards testing a short-term ascending trend-line support near the 1.2825 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.