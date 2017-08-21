GBP/USD Forecast: struggling to break through near-term trading range

On Monday, the GBP/USD pair gained some fresh traction and the up-move was supported by renewed US Dollar selling pressure. The pair surged through the 1.2900 handle but once again failed to build on the gains beyond the 1.2920 level. The pair retreated back below the mentioned handle and traded with a mild negative bias through Asian session on Tuesday. In absence of any major market moving economic releases, repositioning trade, ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium, and the USD price dynamics would remain key drivers of the pair's movement through Tuesday's trading session.

From a technical perspective, the pair extended its range play around the 100-day SMA and remains confined in a broader 1.2920-1.2830 band. Hence, traders are likely to wait for a decisive break before committing to the next leg of directional move. A follow through buying interest beyond 1.2920-30 strong hurdle, comprising of 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2589-1.3269 recent up-swing and 50-day SMA, is likely to trigger a short-covering rally and lift the pair immediately towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark. The recovery move could further get extended but seems more likely to be capped at 1.3030-35 horizontal resistance.

On the flip side, 1.2850-40 area (61.8% Fibonacci retracement level) remains immediate strong support to defend, which if broken should pave way for extension of the pair's near-term corrective slide. Below the mentioned support, the pair seems more likely to break below the 1.2800 handle and aim towards testing 1.2775 support before eventually dropping to 1.2720 horizontal. The bearish pressures could further get extended towards the very important 200-day SMA support near the 1.2640 region.