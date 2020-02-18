GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2998
- UK employment data mixed, wages’ growth missed the market’s expectations.
- UK Chancellor of Exchequer Sunak confirmed the budget will be presented on March 11th.
- GBP/USD under pressure, bearish below the 1.2970 support level.
The GBP/USD pair has struggled for direction this Tuesday, ending the day pretty much unchanged around the 1.3000 figure. The Sterling came under selling pressure during London trading hours, amid discouraging wages’ growth. According to the latest release, Average Hourly Earnings Including Bonus were up by 2.9% in the three months to December, while excluding bonus were up by 3.2%, missing the market’s expectations. The ILO unemployment rate in the same period remained steady at 3.8% as expected. On a positive note, the employment rate in the same period hit a record high of 76.5%. The pair bounced on relief after Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer confirmed that the new budget will be presented on March 11th. The news, however, could not offset the broad dollar’s strength.
The UK will publish this January inflation data this Wednesday. The monthly CPI is foreseen down by 0.4%, while the yearly reading is expected at 1.6%. The Retail Price Index is seen up by 2.6% YoY, while producer prices are seen posting a modest 0.1% advance in the same month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has once again met sellers around its 200 SMA in the 4-hour chart while finishing the day below all its moving averages in the mentioned time frame. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame head lower just below their midlines but within familiar levels, keeping the risk skewed to the downside without confirming additional declines at sight.
Support levels: 1.2970 1.2930 1.2880
Resistance levels: 1.3040 1.3085 1.3120
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles with 1.0800, lower lows still likely
Another batch of dismal German data alongside looming risk-off sent EUR/USD to a fresh multi-year low of 1.0784. Recovery unlikely in the current scenario.
AUD/USD nears 0.6661, an over one-decade low
Dovish RBA Minutes and coronavirus concerns of economic growth weighed on the Aussie. Westpac Leading Index coming up next.
Altcoins push hard not waiting for a Bitcoin reaction
The Altcoin market has only needed one business day to see prices rise sharply again. Bitcoin, still, has adopted the anchor function and for the moment is giving up the battle for the $10000.
Gold firmer, near $1,600/oz on coronavirus fears
Renewed fears around the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19) have been supporting the demand for the safe haven metal in past hours, taking the ounce troy to levels just shy of the key $1,600 mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.