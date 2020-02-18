GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2998

UK employment data mixed, wages’ growth missed the market’s expectations.

UK Chancellor of Exchequer Sunak confirmed the budget will be presented on March 11th.

GBP/USD under pressure, bearish below the 1.2970 support level.

The GBP/USD pair has struggled for direction this Tuesday, ending the day pretty much unchanged around the 1.3000 figure. The Sterling came under selling pressure during London trading hours, amid discouraging wages’ growth. According to the latest release, Average Hourly Earnings Including Bonus were up by 2.9% in the three months to December, while excluding bonus were up by 3.2%, missing the market’s expectations. The ILO unemployment rate in the same period remained steady at 3.8% as expected. On a positive note, the employment rate in the same period hit a record high of 76.5%. The pair bounced on relief after Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer confirmed that the new budget will be presented on March 11th. The news, however, could not offset the broad dollar’s strength.

The UK will publish this January inflation data this Wednesday. The monthly CPI is foreseen down by 0.4%, while the yearly reading is expected at 1.6%. The Retail Price Index is seen up by 2.6% YoY, while producer prices are seen posting a modest 0.1% advance in the same month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has once again met sellers around its 200 SMA in the 4-hour chart while finishing the day below all its moving averages in the mentioned time frame. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame head lower just below their midlines but within familiar levels, keeping the risk skewed to the downside without confirming additional declines at sight.

Support levels: 1.2970 1.2930 1.2880

Resistance levels: 1.3040 1.3085 1.3120