GBP/USD Forecast: struggles to sustain above 50-DMA, US ADP and GDP revision in focus

On Tuesday, the GBP/USD pair initially extended last week's recovery move from near two-month lows and touched a two-week high level near the 1.2980 region. Bulls, however, seemed lacking conviction, with the pair reversing early gains to end the day with some minor losses. Easing N. Korean tensions helped the US Dollar to recover sharply from over 2-1/2 year lows and had been the sole factor responsible for the pair's pull-back from highs.

The greenback again turned lower and helped the pair catch some fresh bids during Asian session on Wednesday as investors now look forward to the release of ADP report on the US private sector employment and the first revision of US GDP print. The ADP is expected to show an addition of 185K new private sector jobs in August while the economic growth is expected to be revised higher to show an annualized growth of 2.7% during the second quarter of 2017.

From a technical perspective, the pair has failed to sustain its up-move beyond 50-day SMA and hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow through buying interest before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term. On a sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle, currently near 1.2960 area, leading to a subsequent move above yesterday’s swing high near 1.2980 level, should now assist the pair surpass the key 1.30 psychological mark and head towards testing its next resistance near the 1.3030-35 region.

On the flip side, 1.2920-10 area might continue to act as immediate support, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards testing 1.2870-65 support area. A follow through weakness might negate expectations of any near-term recovery and drag the pair back towards a short-term ascending trend-line support, currently near the 1.2800 handle.