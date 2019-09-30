UK political/Brexit-related uncertainties continue to weigh on the British Pound.

A modest USD pullback on Friday failed to impress the bulls or provide any respite.

Investors now look forward to the UK macro data for some short-term impetus.

The GBP/USD pair extended its recent pullback from three-month tops and remained under some selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Friday - also marking its fifth day of a negative move in the previous six. Against the backdrop of persistent Brexit-related uncertainties, a surprisingly dovish turn by a known BoE hawk Michael Saunders further dented the already weaker sentiment surrounding the British Pound and dragged the pair to near three-week lows. Saunders said that Brexit uncertainties are akin to a "slow puncture" for the UK economy and further added that BoE's next move could quite plausibly be a rate cut even if no-deal Brexit is avoided.

Remains depressed amid Brexit-related uncertainties

The pair did witness some intraday bounce amid a modest US Dollar pullback, albeit quickly met with some fresh supply at higher levels and finally settled near the lower end of its weekly trading range - just below the 1.2300 round figure mark. The USD bulls remained on the defensive amid the ongoing political drama in the United States and lost some additional ground in the wake of mixed US economic releases. The US durable goods orders data for August came in better-than-expected but was largely negated by weaker non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft and parts and a deceleration in the US Personal Spending.



The pair held steady during the Asian session on Monday and seemed rather unaffected by the latest UK political/Brexit developments, wherein the UK PM Boris Johnson - in a televised interview during the weekend - said that he has no intentions of asking for an extension and is looking for a way around the Brexit delay law. On the other hand, the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that the EU was ready to negotiate on Brexit but added that the UK is yet to sent a serious proposal.



With the incoming Brexit-related headlines turning out to be an exclusive driver, market participants now look forward to the UK economic docket - highlighting the releases of the final Q2 GDP report and current account figures - for some meaningful impetus. From the US, the only scheduled release of Chicago PMI might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Friday managed to find some support near the 50% Fibo. level of the 1.1959-1.2582 recent strong recovery move, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Below the mentioned support, around the 1.2270 region, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2240-35 intermediate support en-route 61.8% Fibo. level - near the 1.2200 round-figure mark.



On the flip side, any meaningful recovery back above the 1.2300 handle now seems more likely to confront some fresh supply and remain capped near the 1.2335-40 confluence region – comprising of 38.2% Fibo. level and 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart. A follow-through momentum has the potential to lift the pair beyond the 1.2370-75 intermediate resistance towards reclaiming the 1.2400 round-figure mark.