The USD gains some traction on Monday after stronger manufacturing data.

Brexit uncertainties/dovish BoE expectations added to the GBP selling bias.

Investors now eye UK jobs report, Carney’s speech for a fresh trading impetus.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on last week's goodish recovery move from six-month lows and came under some renewed selling pressure on Monday, hampered by persistent Brexit-related uncertainties. The fact that Euro-skeptic Boris Johnson remains the favourite candidate to be the next British Prime Minister and is committed to leaving the EU by October 31 continued fueling fears of a no-deal Brexit. Adding to this, speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) might join other central banks in easing the monetary policy in the wake of the recent poor economic data further collaborated towards exerting some downward pressure on the British Pound.

The pair dropped back closer to the key 1.2500 psychological mark, reversing the previous session's positive move to one-week tops and was further pressurized by a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand. The greenback gained some traction, especially against its European counterparts following the release of Empire State manufacturing index, which showed business outlook in the New York region improved to 4.3 in July from -8.6 previous and posted its biggest increase in more than two years.

The pair now seems to have stabilized and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday as market participants now look forward to the UK jobs report for a fresh impetus. The number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits is expected to have decreased to 18.9K in June from 23.2K in the previous month, while the unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 3.%. The key focus will be on Average Earnings Index, with wages excluding bonus anticipated to increase to 3.5% and by 3.1% including bonus on 3m/year.

Except for some big divergence from the anticipated readings, the market reaction is likely to remain muted ahead of the BoE Governor Mark Carney's scheduled speech later in the day. This will be followed by the release of monthly retail sales figures from the US, which coupled with the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments, might influence the USD price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing some meaning trading opportunities on Tuesday.

From a technical perspective, the recent corrective bounce faltered near the 1.2575-80 region - a resistance marked by 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.2784-1.2440 downfall, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's near-term trajectory. Above the mentioned hurdle, the pair is likely to surpass the 1.2600 handle and aim towards testing 61.8% Fibo. level - around the 1.2650 region en-route the 1.2700 round figure mark.

Alternatively, a sustained weakness back below the 1.2500 handle might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the recent swing lows support near the 1.2440 region. The downward momentum could further get extended towards challenging the 1.2400 handle en-route the lower end of a four-month-old descending trend-channel, currently near the 1.2370 region.