Current Price: 1.3046

GBP/USD rises again on Friday, extends rally to four days.

Technical outlook shows positive signs for the pound but is near strong resistance.

GBP/USD rose on Friday for the fourth day in a row, climbing above 1.3000, thanks to a weak US dollar. The greenback dropped further against G10 currencies even despite better-than-expected US data. The employment report showed payrolls rose by 273K in February surpassing expectations of 175K and the unemployment rate dropped back to 3.5% (the 50-year low). Milder weather likely boosted numbers, but still, economic data remains irrelevant as investors focus on the impact of the coronavirus. After the Fed emergency rate cut and as more easing is seen in the US, speculations about a rate cut by the Bank of England at the first meeting with Andrew Bailey as Governor are on the rise, not affecting the pound at the moment. UK GDP data is due on Wednesday, but the key event for the pound will likely be the release of the UK budget. On a wider perspective, beyond coronavirus and panic, Brexit trade negotiations will continue to be a risk factor for GBP.

Short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD four-day rally will likely be challenged on Monday. For the rally to continue the pound needs to break and hold above 1.3060/70 (mid-February highs) resistance area. The daily and the four hours chart is clearly bullish. Price is above the 20-day SMA and Momentum crossing the 100 level, another positive sign for the pound. Above 1.3070, 1.3100 would be exposed and the next resistance stands at 1.3140. A failure here could set the tone for a modest correction. The initial support stands at 1.3020, followed by 1.2900. Only below 1.2860, the outlook would turn bearish.



Support levels: 1.2990 1.2940 1.2880

Resistance levels: 1.3070 1.3120 1.3175

