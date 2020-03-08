Current Price: 1.3046
- GBP/USD rises again on Friday, extends rally to four days.
- Technical outlook shows positive signs for the pound but is near strong resistance.
GBP/USD rose on Friday for the fourth day in a row, climbing above 1.3000, thanks to a weak US dollar. The greenback dropped further against G10 currencies even despite better-than-expected US data. The employment report showed payrolls rose by 273K in February surpassing expectations of 175K and the unemployment rate dropped back to 3.5% (the 50-year low). Milder weather likely boosted numbers, but still, economic data remains irrelevant as investors focus on the impact of the coronavirus. After the Fed emergency rate cut and as more easing is seen in the US, speculations about a rate cut by the Bank of England at the first meeting with Andrew Bailey as Governor are on the rise, not affecting the pound at the moment. UK GDP data is due on Wednesday, but the key event for the pound will likely be the release of the UK budget. On a wider perspective, beyond coronavirus and panic, Brexit trade negotiations will continue to be a risk factor for GBP.
Short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD four-day rally will likely be challenged on Monday. For the rally to continue the pound needs to break and hold above 1.3060/70 (mid-February highs) resistance area. The daily and the four hours chart is clearly bullish. Price is above the 20-day SMA and Momentum crossing the 100 level, another positive sign for the pound. Above 1.3070, 1.3100 would be exposed and the next resistance stands at 1.3140. A failure here could set the tone for a modest correction. The initial support stands at 1.3020, followed by 1.2900. Only below 1.2860, the outlook would turn bearish.
Support levels: 1.2990 1.2940 1.2880
Resistance levels: 1.3070 1.3120 1.3175
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to settle a dramatic week around 1.1300
The corrective slide in the EUR/USD pair from a new eight-month high of 1.1356 lost legs near 1.1290 region, as the bulls now consolidate the upside around 1.1300, looking to close a dramatic week with a 2.35% gain.
GBP/USD turns south from two-week high after upbeat US jobs report
GBP/USD is extending the retreat from a two-week high of 1.3049 even as the US dollar remains pressured across the board amid the coronavirus crisis. The pound's gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks.
Gold Price Analysis: Harmonic patterns emerge in the gold market
The price of gold fell from its daily peak of $1,690.04 after the Non-Farm Payroll data earlier in the session. Now it seems the price found some support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
WTI dives 10% to settle below $41.50, lowest since August 2016
Oil prices eroded nearly 10% intraday to close the week at $41.28, the lowest since August 2016, as the OPEC+ failed to agree production cuts. The meeting came in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.