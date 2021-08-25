GBP/USD Forecast: Strong resistance and US data set to sink sterling

- GBP/USD's recovery has hit the brakes as the dollar finds its feet.
- US Durable Goods Orders could send the greenback higher.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing critical resistance at 1.3785 looms.
The heat of summer seems to have melted cable's impressive recovery – or probably a reassessment of the dollar's decline. Can sterling find its feet and resume its gains? Not so fast.
The greenback has come under pressure due to a mix of profit-taking on dollar shorts and to signs that the US Delta covid wave is peaking. The pace of new infections seems to have moderated – a 28% 14-day increase rate rather than triple digits – and that may positively impact the economy. The Federal Reserve is also watching.
Tensions are mounting toward Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech in the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium. While he is expected to refrain from hinting at tapering the bank's bond purchase program, such a move could come sooner than later.
An improving narrative for the US economy could be strengthened later on Wednesday. Durable Goods Orders figures for July are set to show a moderate decline and core measures only minor gains for this gauge of investment. Are estimates too low? Any lack of downside surprise could support the greenback.
See Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?
The dollar is also benefiting from Congress' progress in advancing a vast $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill. House Democrats reached an agreement among themselves on spending that would boost the economy – and potentially cause inflation. It still needs to receive approval in the Senate, where the ruling party has a razor-thin margin.
In the UK, the pound is still struggling with Markit's downbeat Services Purchasing Managers' Index for August and covid cases remain elevated. There is nothing to give sterling a boost at this point.
Overall, it is hard to see GBP/USD moving higher.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is struggling to top the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart and remains below the 100 and 200 SMAs. On the other hand, momentum is to the upside. Bears' biggest advantage is the fact that the currency pair remains capped by the critical 1.3785 level – a clear separator of ranges.
The weekly high of 1.3750 provides an additional layer of defense to 1.3785. Further above, 1.3835 and 1.3880 are eyed.
Support awaits at 1.37, which is the weekly low, and it is followed by 1.3660 and 1.36.
