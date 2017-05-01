GBP/USD Forecast: strong data keeps supporting the Pound

The GBP/USD pair was unable to benefit from dollar's weakness following FED's latest statement, quickly retreating from a high of 1.2362, but with the downside limited amid strong UK data. The UK Markit Services PMI came in at 56.2 in December, beating expectations of 54.7 and November's figure of 55.2. According to Markit, the advance was fueled by strong growth in new work, and sentiment improved, despite ongoing uncertainty regarding Brexit and European elections.

The pair recovered from a daily low of 1.2267 and trades a handful of pips above the 1.2300 level, following the release, and as the market awaits US employment and non-manufacturing figures.

The short term picture remains neutral, with the pair hovering around the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily slide at 1.2325, also a major static resistance that contained advanced for all of the past October. The price is holding above an anyway horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators lack directional strength but hold within positive territory.

Should the recovery extend beyond the mentioned resistance, the pair can retest its daily high, en route to 1.2400, moreover if upcoming US data misses expectations. A break below the daily low, on the other hand, may result in a slide towards the 1.2200/20 region.

