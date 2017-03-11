GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling to tread water around $1.3100

With two major market events of the month concentrated into first three days of November with massive foreign exchange market reactions to interest rate outlook from the Bank of England, the upcoming week is unlikely to see such an increased volatility.

Last week summary

The GBP/USD currency pair was seen trading within three big figures range during the week of $1.3035-1.3322. The October part of last week saw GBP/USD rising in the run-up to the top UK event with the Bank of England monetary policy meeting accompanied with the release of November Inflation report. The GBP/USD peaked at $1.3322 on Wednesday morning, just ahead of key resistance level of $1.3340.

Thursday was marked by nervousness ahead of the Bank of England meeting with GBP/USD slowly heading lower ahead of the rate announcement and slumping as low as $1.3040 in reaction to the Bank of England providing extra dovish interest rate outlook with the UK economy running above potential, but below past average and with inflation above the target. The BoE increased the Bank rate as expected, but also said it will follow with another two 25 basis points rate hikes in the period of next three years.

With the GBP/USD testing the key support level of $1.3040, the market took a Friday breather after the US labor market report saw less than expected number of new jobs created in the US and wages stagnating in October.

GBP/USD Outlook for week ahead

Sterling was seen trading up 0.4% on Friday inching above $1.3100 level in the aftermath of the US NFP report, but with the FX market digesting the insides of the report GBP slid again to the area of the weekly lows.

With next week being data less intensive, there is little on the agenda except never-ending Brexit negotiations process to provide substantial impulses for the market.

Neither of BRC market monitor, Halifax home price index or NIESR GDP estimates are unlikely to move the market leaving the Manufacturing output report from the Office for National Statistics only important indicator scheduled for Friday, November 10, 2017.

With FX market slowly digesting the US labor market report for October, I expect the US Dollar to take over GBP, especially with December rate hike firmly anchored in Fed’ s view.

Technically GBP/USD must overcome the strong support level of $1.3040 and then the psychological level of $1.3300 to target lower areas of $1.2840 representing the 50% Fibonacci retracement of this year’s uptrend beginning in January and peaking on September 20 this year.

Failure to break on the downside should keep the pair treading water around $1.3100 level.



