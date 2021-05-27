GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to suffer on virus variants, taper talk, Boris' troubles

GBP/USD has been under pressure as the dollar advances on the Fed's taper talk.

Concerns about virus variants and the PM's political issues are weighing on sterling.

Thursday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture.

Boris Johnson is unfit to be prime minister – that has been the message from Dominic Cummings, the former all-powerful aide to the PM. The political scandal surrounding the handling of the pandemic has been grabbing attention and also weighing on the pound. Thursday's testimony from Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock may also complicate matters for the government.

However, a bigger drag on the pound comes from the virus – the variant first identified in India is of concern in Britain and beyond. France joined Germany in demanding quarantine from those arriving from the UK. While the vaccination campaign continues at full speed and the economy continues reopening, fears are hurting sterling.

GBP/USD has been under pressure from both pound weakness and dollar strength. The greenback has been benefiting from subtle hints about tapering from Federal Reserve officials. The latest to open the door to reducing the bank's massive $120 billion/month printing project was Randal Quarles, a governor at the Fed.

Quarles said that it might be appropriate to begin such a discussion in one of the upcoming meetings – echoing the sentiment from the meeting minutes. Despite the comments' subtlety and conditionality, they were enough to send the greenback higher.

Moreover, end-of-month flows – ahead of a long weekend in both the US and the UK – have been contributing to some dollar strength. The greenback gained ground earlier in May.

Looking forward, top-tier US data is eyed on Thursday. Economists expect growth estimates for the first quarter to be marginally upgraded to 6.5% annualized, and weekly jobless claims are forecast to extend their decline. The most significant release is of Durable Goods Orders for April, which are set to rise, albeit at a slower pace than beforehand.

Overall, cable will likely remain under pressure.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar has lost the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart and momentum turned to the downside. On the other hand, it bounced off the 100 SMA. The picture has become less bullish.

Some support awaits at the daily low of 1.4090, followed by 1.4075, which cushioned the pair in mid-May. Further down, the next levels to watch are 1.4050 and 1.4010.

Some resistance is at the daily high of 1.4140, followed by 1.4175 and 1.4210.