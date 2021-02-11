GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to storm higher after the calm, propelled by Powell, UK vaccines

GBP/USD has been retreating from the highs as the dollar takes a breather from falling.

Fed Chair Powell's dovish message and optimism about UK vaccines may push the pair higher.

Thursday's four-hour chart is showing cable is no longer overbought.

Forex is never a one-way street – even the perky pound suffers the occasional setback. The US dollar is benefiting from a bounce in US yields, and sterling bulls are taking profits – but probably not for too long.

There are two fundamental upside drivers for the pair. Starting in the US, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke on Wednesday, reiterating his commitment to support the economy. He said that any upside move in inflation – which is far from materializing as weak inflation figures for January have shown – would likely "not mean that much."

Powell also pledged not to instantly act "solely" upon an improvement in employment. Weekly jobless claims are due out later on Thursday and will likely show an elevated level of applications of over 700,000, far from pre-pandemic levels of roughly 200,000. By committing to do more, Powell may keep bond yields and the dollar depressed.

See US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: The trend's the thing

On the other side of the pond, the UK vaccination campaign has reached nearly 20% of the population, the highest in the Western world. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked for patience, the UK is heading toward opening the economy. British optimism stands out against Germany's decision to extend its lockdown.

Moreover, the pound may continue benefiting from upbeat expectations for fourth-quarter growth figures due out on Friday. While sterling may slide when the figures are published, such a "buy the rumor, sell the fact" is unlikely on Thursday.

See UK GDP Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? BOE's bullish stance may backfire

All in all, the ingredients are in place for pound/dollar to resume its rise.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart has dropped below 70, exiting overbought conditions and allowing for fresh gains. Pound/dollar also remains above the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Average and above the former stubborn cap of 1.3750. All in all, bulls are in control.

Resistance awaits at the new 2021 high of 1.3865 – which is a 34-month high. Further above, 1.39 and 1.40 are the next level to watch.

Support awaits at the daily low of 1.3810, followed by 1.3750 mentioned earlier. The next cushions are 1.3680 and 1.38.15

