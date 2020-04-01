GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2378

UK March Markit Manufacturing PMI final reading at 47.8, down from 51.7 in February.

UK’s pandemic crisis growing exponentially amid the government’s late response.

GBP/USD unchanged for a third consecutive day around the 1.2400 figure.

The GBP/USD is ending unchanged for a third consecutive day, unable this week to move far away from the 1.2400 price zone. The pair remained confined within Tuesday’s range, as investors are struggling to make up their minds these days with levels of uncertainty never seen. The Pound couldn’t take advantage of an upwardly revised Markit Manufacturing PMI, as the final reading for March came in at 47.8, better than the preliminary estimate but still in contraction territory. According to the report, manufacturing output and new orders fell at the quickest rates since mid-2012.

Regarding COVID-19, the UK government has left its “herd immunity” strategy too late, imposing a late national lockdown. The damage, however, is done as the number of cases and the death toll keeps rising in the kingdom, with 563 deaths in the last 24 hours.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.2380, neutral in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s stuck around a directionless 20 SMA, while mid-way between the larger ones. The Momentum indicator heads nowhere around its mid-line, while the RSI consolidates at around 60. The bearish potential is being limited by a Fibonacci support level at 1.2300, the 50% retracement of the March slump.

Support levels: 1.2350 1.2300 1.2260

Resistance levels: 1.2415 1.2450 1.2490