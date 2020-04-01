GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2378
- UK March Markit Manufacturing PMI final reading at 47.8, down from 51.7 in February.
- UK’s pandemic crisis growing exponentially amid the government’s late response.
- GBP/USD unchanged for a third consecutive day around the 1.2400 figure.
The GBP/USD is ending unchanged for a third consecutive day, unable this week to move far away from the 1.2400 price zone. The pair remained confined within Tuesday’s range, as investors are struggling to make up their minds these days with levels of uncertainty never seen. The Pound couldn’t take advantage of an upwardly revised Markit Manufacturing PMI, as the final reading for March came in at 47.8, better than the preliminary estimate but still in contraction territory. According to the report, manufacturing output and new orders fell at the quickest rates since mid-2012.
Regarding COVID-19, the UK government has left its “herd immunity” strategy too late, imposing a late national lockdown. The damage, however, is done as the number of cases and the death toll keeps rising in the kingdom, with 563 deaths in the last 24 hours.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.2380, neutral in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s stuck around a directionless 20 SMA, while mid-way between the larger ones. The Momentum indicator heads nowhere around its mid-line, while the RSI consolidates at around 60. The bearish potential is being limited by a Fibonacci support level at 1.2300, the 50% retracement of the March slump.
Support levels: 1.2350 1.2300 1.2260
Resistance levels: 1.2415 1.2450 1.2490
View Live Chart for the GBP/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles around 1.0950 in a highly uncertain risk-environment
Better than expected US data from early March failed to impress. Wall Street plunged, with the three major indexes losing over 4.0% each. Investors on their topes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
AUD/USD losses the 0.6100 threshold on dismal market’s mood
Investors’ sentiment took a turn to the worse on Wednesday, with global equities falling amid the COVID-19 outbreak taking its toll through Europe and the US.
Yield outlook - QE beats supply, keeping long EUR and USD yields low for now
COVID-19 and its economic consequences, together with the monetary and fiscal policy response, have set the direction for global fixed income markets over the past month.
WTI fails to hold above $21, clings to modest daily gains
Crude oil prices gained traction in the US afternoon and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate rose to a daily high of $21.20 but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold: USD 1600 is the major pivot level but is the retracement over?
Gold has been pulling back up since the recent low on March 16th. It's amazing to think that in these uncertain times the price fell to hit a low to USD 1451.32.