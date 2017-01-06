GBP/USD Forecast: stalls overnight sharp recovery move ahead of UK manufacturing PMI

After yesterday's slide, the US Dollar steadied just above 6-1/2 month lows ahead of a busy economic docket. Wednesday's disappointing release of Chicago PMI and pending home sales data added to the recent slew of data disappointment from the US and weighed on the greenback. Today's release of ADP report on private sector employment and weekly jobless claims would build expectations for Friday's official jobs report (NFP) and would act as the next big fundamental trigger for the buck. Apart from labor market data, today's US economic docket also features the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, which is expected to deteriorate a bit further in May.

GBP/USD

The pair on Wednesday witnessed a volatile trading action, initially dropping to sub-1.2800 level (1-month low) and then retreating sharply to move back above the 1.2900 handle. The latest YouGov poll, showing May's Conservative Party might fall short of an overall majority in the upcoming election, and disappointing UK data dragged the pair to its lowest level since April 21. The pair, however, changed course on broad based USD weakness and got an additional boost from another opinion poll that showed increasing lead for the Conservatives.

Spot, however, failed to build on the sharp recovery move further beyond a short-term ascending trend-channel support break-point, turned immediate strong hurdle, near 1.2920 region and has now retreated back below the 1.29 handle as traders now look forward to the upcoming release of the UK manufacturing PMI for fresh impetus.

Technically, the pair rebounded from an important confluence support near 1.2770 area, comprising of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2365 to 1.3047 latest up-move and nearing 50-day SMA region. The said support also coincides with a previous major resistance and hence, only a decisive break down below this important support would pave way for extension of the recent decline towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level support near the 1.2700 handle.

On the flip side, sustained move beyond 1.2920 support turned resistance would negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the pair back towards 1.2965-70 intermediate horizontal resistance ahead of the key 1.30 psychological mark.

EUR/USD

The shared currency on Wednesday shrugged off lower-than-expected Euro-zone inflation readings and pierced through a short-term descending trend-channel resistance near the 1.1200 handle. The pair is now hanging closer to yearly tops resistance near 1.1265-70 region and in absence of any major market moving economic releases from the Euro-zone, the greenback price-dynamics would remain an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum on Thursday.

From a technical perspective, the pair now seems to have confirmed a break out of a short-term descending trend-channel, forming a part of a bullish continuation, Flat chart-pattern on 4-hourly chart. Hence, a follow through buying interest has the potential to lift the pair through multi-month tops resistance near 1.1260-65 region towards Nov. 2016 swing highs resistance near the 1.1300 handle.

Conversely, any retracement move now seems to find immediate support near 1.1225 area, which is closely followed by the 1.1200 round figure mark support. Weakness back below the said handle support could prompt some additional profit taking slide back towards 1.1165 support area, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0839-1.1268 recent up-swing. A convincing break below this support would turn the pair vulnerable to extend its corrective slide further towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near the 1.1100 handle.