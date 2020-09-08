GBP/USD Forecast: Stage seems set for a slide to August swing lows, around 1.2980 level

Concerns about a no-deal Brexit continued weighing heavily on the British pound.

The focus remains on the headlines coming out of the latest round of Brexit talks.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday and dropped to fresh two-week lows, below the 1.3100 mark during the early European session. As the UK and EU negotiators meet for the eighth and penultimate round of Brexit negotiations in London this Tuesday, increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit continued exerting some heavy pressure on the British pound. The market worries resurfaced after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain will accept a no-deal scenario and move on if a deal is not reached by mid-October.

Adding to this, a Financial Times report suggested that the UK government was planning legislation that would override keys parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement. Reacting to the new, the EU warned that any attempt by the British government to unilaterally modify the divorce agreement could jeopardize the prospects for a trade deal. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen further added that the deal was an obligation under international law and a prerequisite for any future partnership.

It is worth recalling that talks have been deadlocked for months over issues such as the extent of EU access to UK fishing waters, state aid rules – the so-called level playing field provisions. The statement over the past 24 hours added to the tensions between the two sides and market anxieties, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that led to weakness in the British pound. Hence, the key focus will remain on the incoming Brexit-related headlines, which will play a key role in infusing some volatility around the GBP crosses.

On the other hand, the US dollar drove some heaven flows amid fresh concerns over rising US-China tensions. he New York Times reported that the US is considering banning some or all products made with cotton from China’s Xinjiang province. The US President Donald Trump also ramped up his anti-Chinese rhetoric on Monday by raising the idea of de-coupling the US and Chinese economies. A stronger greenback further contributed to the pair's downfall to the lowest level since August 25.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair broke through a confluence support near the 1.3120 region and now seems vulnerable to slide further. Some follow-through selling below the 1.3060-50 horizontal support will reinforce the bearish bias and accelerate the slide further towards the key 1.30000 psychological mark en-route August monthly swing lows, around the 1.2980 region.

On the flip side, the 1.3120 support breakpoint – comprising of over one-week-old ascending trend-line and 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart – now seems to act as an immediate strong resistance. Any subsequent recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 1.3200 round-figure mark.