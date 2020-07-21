Sustained USD selling bias assisted GBP to catch some aggressive bids on Monday.

Technical buying above the 1.2625 region accelerated the intraday positive move.

The strong momentum seemed unaffected by dovish remarks by BoE’s Haldane.

The GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bids on the first day of a new trading week and rallied around 150 pips from the Asian session swing lows, around the 1.2520-15. In the absence of any negative Brexit-related headlines, the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher. The continuous surge in coronavirus infections in the US fueled concerns that the economic recovery will take much longer than initially expected kept the USD bulls on the defensive.

This comes amid the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, which remained supportive of the goodish bounce in the equity markets and further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status. Oxford University said on Monday that early-stage human trials for its vaccine for the highly contagious disease – co-development with AstraZeneca – showed positive results. The pair jumped back above the very important 200-day SMA and the subsequent momentum took along some short-term trading stops placed near the 1.2625 region.

The strong intraday positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by dovish language from the Bank of England’s chief economist Andy Haldane, saying that we would need to think about further lowering of the cost of borrowing if there was a further negative shock to the economy. Haldane further added that the UK's economic recovery is still looking V-shaped, which inspired bullish traders and provided an additional boost to the British pound.

The pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range and broke through the 1.2665-70 supply zone during the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair shot to near six-week tops, with bulls now eyeing a sustained move beyond the 1.2700 round-figure mark. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday. Hence, the broader risk sentiment will continue to influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight upsurge confirmed a near-term bullish breakthrough a symmetrical triangle. Adding to this, the pair has now found acceptance above the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.2076-1.2813 positive move and hence, seems poised to appreciate further. Bulls might now aim to surpass the 1.2700 mark and test June daily closing highs resistance near the 1.2745 region. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards June monthly swing highs – levels just above the 1.2800 mark.

On the flip side, the 1.2670-65 resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any dip below the said resistance-turned support might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the downside near the 1.2600 area. This is closely followed by the 1.2580 region (200-DMA) and the triangle support, around the 1.2545-40 region. Only a sustained breakthrough the latter will negate the bullish outlook, rather prompt some aggressive technical selling and pave the way for a further downside.