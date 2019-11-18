- The Brexit party's decision to step down from more Labour constituencies provided a goodish lift.
- Some renewed USD selling bias provided an additional boost to the pair and remained supportive.
The buying interest around the British Pound picked up some pace on Friday and assisted the GBP/USD pair to finally break out of its three-day-old trading range. The incoming polls have been indicating a majority for the ruling Conservative party at the upcoming UK snap election on December 12. The odds increased further after the Brexit party decided to step down from closely contested Labour-held seats and provided a goodish lift to the Sterling.
UK political optimism supportive
The positive momentum was further supported by increasing selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, which failed to attract any meaningful buying interest despite optimistic comments from US officials, suggesting that they were close to securing a trade deal with China, and a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. The USD remained depressed following the release of generally disappointing US manufacturing data, which largely negated slightly better-than-expected October monthly Retail Sales.
The latest UK political optimism helped the pair to end the week on a positive note, above the 1.2900 handle, and gain some follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for releases on Monday and hence, the key focus will be on the British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s speech at Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) annual conference. This coupled with any incoming trade-related headlines might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2945-50 region – marking the top end of a short-term descending trend-channel. The mentioned channel constitutes towards the formation of a bullish flag chart pattern, above which the pair seems all set to build on its recent positive momentum and immediately aim towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 1.2900 handle now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by the 1.2880-75 horizontal zone, below which the pair is likely to slide back towards testing the 1.2800 handle. Any subsequent slide could get extended, albeit might continue to attract some decent buying and remain limited near the trend-channel support, currently near mid-1.2700s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
