GBP/USD Forecast: Stage seems set for a move beyond 1.3200 mark, UK-EU Brexit talks in focus

GBP/USD gained positive traction for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday.

The US fiscal impasses, sliding US bond yields continued undermining the USD.

Brexit optimism remained support ahead of the next round of the UK-EU talks.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday and rallied back closer to multi-month tops during the early European session. The bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar remained unabated in the wake of the uncertainty over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures. The greenback was further pressured by the recent fall in the US Treasury bond yields.

This comes amid improving sentiment on Brexit trade talks, which further underpinned the British pound and remained supportive of the GBP/USD pair's positive move. It is worth recalling that Britain's chief negotiator David Frost said last Thursday that a Brexit agreement can be reached in September. Hence, the key focus will remain on the resumption of the bilateral trade negotiations in Brussels this Tuesday.

The UK and the European Union want to reach an agreement over their future relationship before the scheduled conclusion of the negotiations on October 2. Given that there is little prospect of a breakthrough this week, any positive development might be enough to provide a goodish lift to the sterling. This, in turn, should help the pair to prolong its recent strong momentum, extending from late June.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK. Meanwhile, the US economic docket features the second-tier release of Building Permits and Housing Starts, which might fail to provide any meaningful impetus. Hence, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in producing some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair is now looking to build on the momentum beyond the top end of three-month-old ascending trend-channel. A subsequent positive move beyond the recent swing high, around the 1.3185 region, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and lift the pair beyond the 1.3200 mark. The upward trajectory could get extended towards an intermediate hurdle near the 1.3255-60 horizontal zone before the pair eventually aims to reclaim the 1.3300 level.

On the flip side, the 1.3140 level now seems to protect the immediate downside and is followed by support near the 1.3100 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the fall towards the 1.3035 region. The fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit the downside near the key 1.3000 psychological mark. The mentioned level should act as a strong base for the major, which if broken decisively will negate the bullish outlook.