GBP/USD Forecast: softer US inflation could pave way for a test of 1.3100 handle

The GBP/USD pair extended its recovery move from two-week lows touched earlier this week and pierced through the 1.2900 handle on Thursday. The Fed Chair Janet Yellen's second day of testimony did little to provide any immediate respite for the US Dollar and lifted the pair to fresh weekly highs near mid-1.2900s.

The pair held in positive territory for the third consecutive session during Asian session on Friday as investors now look forward to key US macro data - inflation figures and monthly retail sales, for some fresh impetus. Lingering concerns about sluggish inflationary pressure has raised skepticism over a faster Fed rate tightening cycle and has been weighing on the greenback. Hence, today's headline CPI would play an important role in driving the pair in the near-term, with yet another softer reading might continue to exert some selling pressure around the buck.

From a technical perspective, the pair is holding comfortably above 1.2925-30 resistance area, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2589-1.3030 latest up-swing. Hence, a follow through momentum beyond 1.2970-75 horizontal zone might now lift the pair back above the key 1.30 psychological mark towards an important hurdle near 1.3030 region. A convincing break through the said resistance, leading to a subsequent strength beyond yearly tops resistance near mid-1.3000s, might continue to boost the pair further towards 1.3090-1.3100 resistance area, representing 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level.

On the flip side, weakness back below 1.2930-25 area, resistance turned support would turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2900 handle and head towards 1.2840 horizontal support en-route 50% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2810-1.2800 region. A follow through selling pressure has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2760-50 zone.