GBP/USD Forecast: softer Brexit hopes lift the Pound
The Pound surged to 1.2743 against the greenback, the highest in three days, as the Dollar traded softly across the board ever since the day started. At London opening, news hit the wires with headlines saying that German Chancellor Merkel considers UK's offer on EU citizens after the Brexit a "good start," but also added that more needed to be done. Somehow, the market understood it as PM May capitulating towards a softer Brexit, as she said that EU citizens will have permanent rights to healthcare, education, welfare and pensions equivalent to British nationals.
There were no macroeconomic headlines coming from the UK today, but things will turn more interesting with the US opening, with preliminary June PMIs, new home sales and several Fed's speakers scheduled.
The pair retreated from the mentioned high, but holds above 1.2700, with technical indicators in the hours chart partially retreating, but still well above their mid-lines, and the price developing above a horizontal 20 SMA, now around 1.2665, also a strong static support. Below the level, the risk will turn towards the downside, with 1.2630 and 1.2590 as the next intraday supports. An upward acceleration beyond the mentioned daily high, could see the pair advancing up to 1.2800, where profit taking will probably trigger a pullback.
