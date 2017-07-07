GBP/USD Forecast: soft data opposes tighter monetary policy

Worse-than-expected UK data put the Pound under pressure this Friday, with the GBP/USD pair down to 1.2913 as industrial and manufacturing production fell in the three months to May, with the first down 0.1% and the second 0.2%, whilst the total trade balance deficit widened to £3.796B in the same period, amid a higher rise in imports than the rise in exports of goods. The numbers indeed are hard to match with a tighter monetary policy, denting demand for the Pound.

Market's attention today is focused on the US June employment report, although lately, the Pound has been among the ones reacting less to the once critical event, as the main market motor for the Pound has been Brexit, and the BOE. Anyway a strong deviation of the outcome from market's expectations, should see some directional moves in the pair ahead of the weekend.

Technically, the pair is once again around the 23.6% retracement of its latest advance, not enough to confirm a longer term decline, but gaining downward potential in the short term, given that in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have turned south, with the Momentum still around its 100 level and the RSI at 43, as the price is now below a flat 20 SMA.

The immediate support comes at 1.2892, the weekly low, with a break below it targeting the 1.2850 price zone, ahead of the 1.2810 region. The immediate resistance now is 1.2960, followed by 1.3000 with selling interest aligned around this last probably preventing the pair from advancing further.

View live chart of the GBP/USD