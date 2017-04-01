GBP/USD Forecast: slightly higher on dollar's weakness

The Pound recovered some ground this Wednesday, but remains weak against the greenback, below the 1.2300 mark. Nevertheless and as the dollar eases across the board, the pair continues recovering from the two-month low posted yesterday at 1.2199. Data coming from the UK proved again resilient to Brexit, as Mortgage Approvals in November increased to 67.505K in the month, beating expectations, whilst December Construction PMI jumped to its highest in 11-month, with the index printing 54.2 from previous 52.8. During the upcoming Asian session, focus will be in the ADP private employment survey and the Minutes of the latest FOMC meeting.

Technically, he 4 hours chart shows that the price is contained by a horizontal 20 SMA, at 1.2290, whilst technical indicators have lost upward strength within bearish territory and turned flat, suggesting limited buying interest around the Pound. An upward acceleration through the mentioned resistance, however, could see the pair advancing towards the 1.2330 level, whilst beyond this last the recovery can extend up to 1.2380, of further dollar's weakness.

Below 1.2240 on the other hand, the risk turns towards the downside, with scope to retest the 1.2200 level. A bearish breakout should see the pair extending its slide down to 1.2160, en route to 1.2088, October 25th daily low.

