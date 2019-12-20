GBP/USD Forecast: Shows some resilience below 1.30 handle ahead of vote on Brexit bill

GBP/USD showed some resilience below 1.300 handle.

Stronger UK economic data did little to impress bulls.

The focus remains on a vote on the revised Brexit bill.

The GBP/USD pair edged higher on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to sub-1.3000 levels, or over two-week lows. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and might still be categorized as a short-covering bounce, especially after the recent sharp pullback of over 500 pips since last Friday. It is worth recalling that the pair rallied to 19-month tops, levels beyond the key 1.3500 psychological mark in reaction to a landslide victory for the Conservative Party in the most important UK election. Meanwhile, the optimism faded rather quickly after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that his government seeks to pass legislation that will make it illegal to extend the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020.

The British pound was further weighed down by Thursday's disappointing UK retail sales figures and failed to gain any respite from the latest BoE monetary policy update. Friday's release of the final UK Q3 GDP figures, coming in to show a growth of 0.4% as compared to 0.3% estimated earlier, also did little to impress bullish traders. Other data released this Friday showed that the UK current account deficit shrank to £15.86 billion during the third quarter of 2019 from £24.15 (revised lower from £25.2 reported earlier) billion previous. However, the pair had a rather muted reaction as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of a vote on the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's revised Brexit bill. The result of the voting is expected to be out by around 15:00 GMT on Friday, which should play a key role in driving the sentiment surrounding the sterling.

Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of the final Q3 growth figures. This will be followed by the release of personal income/spending data and Core PCE price index, which might influence the USD price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the bearish pressure abated near the 1.30-1.2990 confluence support – comprising of two-month-old ascending trend-line, 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.2198-1.3515 recent upsurge. Failure to defend the mentioned support might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and accelerate the slide further towards 1.2925 horizontal support. The momentum might then turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2900 handle towards testing 50% Fibo. level support near mid-1.2800s.

On the flip side, any meaningful attempted recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 1.3100 handle and remain capped near the 1.3125 region. Some follow-through buying might negate the bearish outlook and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.3200 round-figure mark – coinciding with 23.6% Fibo. level.