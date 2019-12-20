GBP/USD Forecast: Shows some resilience below 1.30 handle ahead of vote on Brexit bill

- GBP/USD showed some resilience below 1.300 handle.
- Stronger UK economic data did little to impress bulls.
- The focus remains on a vote on the revised Brexit bill.
The GBP/USD pair edged higher on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to sub-1.3000 levels, or over two-week lows. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and might still be categorized as a short-covering bounce, especially after the recent sharp pullback of over 500 pips since last Friday. It is worth recalling that the pair rallied to 19-month tops, levels beyond the key 1.3500 psychological mark in reaction to a landslide victory for the Conservative Party in the most important UK election. Meanwhile, the optimism faded rather quickly after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that his government seeks to pass legislation that will make it illegal to extend the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020.
The British pound was further weighed down by Thursday's disappointing UK retail sales figures and failed to gain any respite from the latest BoE monetary policy update. Friday's release of the final UK Q3 GDP figures, coming in to show a growth of 0.4% as compared to 0.3% estimated earlier, also did little to impress bullish traders. Other data released this Friday showed that the UK current account deficit shrank to £15.86 billion during the third quarter of 2019 from £24.15 (revised lower from £25.2 reported earlier) billion previous. However, the pair had a rather muted reaction as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of a vote on the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's revised Brexit bill. The result of the voting is expected to be out by around 15:00 GMT on Friday, which should play a key role in driving the sentiment surrounding the sterling.
Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of the final Q3 growth figures. This will be followed by the release of personal income/spending data and Core PCE price index, which might influence the USD price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the bearish pressure abated near the 1.30-1.2990 confluence support – comprising of two-month-old ascending trend-line, 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.2198-1.3515 recent upsurge. Failure to defend the mentioned support might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and accelerate the slide further towards 1.2925 horizontal support. The momentum might then turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2900 handle towards testing 50% Fibo. level support near mid-1.2800s.
On the flip side, any meaningful attempted recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 1.3100 handle and remain capped near the 1.3125 region. Some follow-through buying might negate the bearish outlook and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.3200 round-figure mark – coinciding with 23.6% Fibo. level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Recovery stalls below 1.3050 amid upbeat UK GDP, ahead of Brexit vote
The GBP/USD pair extends its recovery and tests the 1.3050 level after the UK Q3 Final GDP data bettered expectations, with +0.4% QoQ. Focus remains on the House of Commons’ vote on the UK PM’s Johnson's Brexit bill.
EUR/USD trades listless above 1.1100 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is looking heavy ahead of the key US data release. The spot will likely suffer a deeper drop if the US data blows past expectations. Upbeat personal spending and Core PCE will validate the Fed's recent decision to pause rate cuts and send the dollar higher.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Hey XRP, take off or die!
Today it is worth highlighting the extreme technical situation in the XRP, as I explain in the technical section. Rarely does the market offer these opportunities.
Gold retreats from 1-week tops, trades with modest losses
Gold edged lower through the early European session on the last trading day of the week and retreated further from one-week tops set on Thursday.
USD/JPY remains depressed, down little around 109.30 region
The greenback remained on the defensive against its Japanese counterpart and failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on the previous session's late rebound from weekly lows.