GBP/USD Current price: 1.3824

Brexit echoes affecting financial services and taking their toll on the pound.

UK data scheduled for Wednesday may provide support to the British currency.

GBP/USD is under mild pressure, with bears gaining control.

The GBP/USD pair topped 1.3905 at the beginning of the day, where it met strong selling pressure. The pair retreated towards 1.3817 and remained under pressure throughout the day, despite the broad dollar’s weakness, ending the day not far from the mentioned low. There was no particular catalyst behind the pound’s slide, although Brexit echoes may have done something to do with it. The UK and the EU agreed to continue talks and cooperation on financial services last week, although the sector, which makes up for 7% of the UK’s total output, has been left in an uncompetitive position after the kingdom formally left the Union.

On Wednesday, Markit will publish the final reading of its Services PMI, expected unchanged from the preliminary estimate of 56.8.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair turned bearish in the near-term, following the sharp retracement from the 1.3900 area. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is back below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA losing its bullish strength. Technical indicators crossed into negative levels before losing directional strength, still skewing the risk in favor of bears.

Support levels: 1.3810 1.3765 1.3720

Resistance levels: 1.3865 1.3905 1.3950