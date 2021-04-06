GBP/USD Current price: 1.3824
- Brexit echoes affecting financial services and taking their toll on the pound.
- UK data scheduled for Wednesday may provide support to the British currency.
- GBP/USD is under mild pressure, with bears gaining control.
The GBP/USD pair topped 1.3905 at the beginning of the day, where it met strong selling pressure. The pair retreated towards 1.3817 and remained under pressure throughout the day, despite the broad dollar’s weakness, ending the day not far from the mentioned low. There was no particular catalyst behind the pound’s slide, although Brexit echoes may have done something to do with it. The UK and the EU agreed to continue talks and cooperation on financial services last week, although the sector, which makes up for 7% of the UK’s total output, has been left in an uncompetitive position after the kingdom formally left the Union.
On Wednesday, Markit will publish the final reading of its Services PMI, expected unchanged from the preliminary estimate of 56.8.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair turned bearish in the near-term, following the sharp retracement from the 1.3900 area. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is back below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA losing its bullish strength. Technical indicators crossed into negative levels before losing directional strength, still skewing the risk in favor of bears.
Support levels: 1.3810 1.3765 1.3720
Resistance levels: 1.3865 1.3905 1.3950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs above 1.1800
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, resuming its advance as the safe-haven dollar takes a hit from easing government bond yields.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slides below 1.70%
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD back in the $1740s as dollar and yields slide
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been firmly on the front foot in recent trade, having recently lept back into the $1740s, an impressive recovery from last week’s $1680ish lows.
Institutional demand mounts as crypto market nears $2 trillion
Bitcoin price successfully defended a key support level on the daily chart and aims for new all-time highs. Ethereum price has established a new all-time high at $2,150 in the past 24 hours.
S&P 500: Profit taking halts record rally, but bulls still in charge
Equity markets reached fresh highs on Monday as Friday's strong employment report filtered through. The Nasdaq continues to make up for lost time as the growth versus value stock debate steps up a gear.