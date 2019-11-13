GBP/USD forecast: Set-up seems tilted in favour of bulls; focus shifts to UK/US CPI and Powell’s testimony

- Comments by Brexit party's Farage exerted some pressure on Tuesday.
- Narrowing Conservatives/Labour gap added to the intraday selling bias.
- Wednesday's focus will be on UK/US CPI figures and Powell's testimony.
The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Tuesday and was influenced by the incoming UK political headlines. Following the previous session's strong upsurge, the British Pound witnessed some intraday selling after the Brexit Party leader – Nigel Farage refused to make additional concessions apart from the earlier decision to not challenge any of the 317 seats currently held by the Conservatives. Adding to this, a poll by Survation showed the narrowest gap yet between the ruling Conservative Party and opposition Labour exerted some additional downward pressure on the major.
Macro data overshadowed by UK politics
The intraday momentum seemed rather unaffected by Tuesday's mixed UK jobs report, which showed that the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to 3.8% during the three months to September while wage growth slowed notably. In fact, average weekly earnings including bonus rose 3.6% and slowed to 3.6% excluding bonus, both missing expectations. Meanwhile, the UK total employment dropped by 58k in the three months to September and marked the biggest contraction in the job markets in four years.
The pair touched an intraday low level 1.2816 and was further pressurized by a fresh wave of the US Dollar buying interest. Despite a mixed performance in the US bond market, the Greenback managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday, albeit the uptick lacked any strong follow-through amid renewed US-China trade uncertainty. It is worth recalling that the US President Donald Trump indicated over the weekend that he would only sign if it was the “right deal” for America. Trump on Tuesday further added that the US will increase tariffs on China in case the first step of a broader agreement isn’t reached.
The pair quickly reversed an early dip and rallied around 60 pips, though failed to capitalize and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day. The pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Wednesday as market participants now look forward to the latest UK consumer inflation figures for some short-term trading impetus. Later during the early US session, the release of the US inflation figures, followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony will influence the USD price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair on Tuesday showed some resilience below 100-hour SMA and managed to rebound from a one-week-old ascending trend-line resistance breakpoint. The mentioned resistance-turned-support, currently near the 1.2800 handle, should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Failure to defend the said support might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards testing the 1.2715-10 region with some intermediate support near the 1.2770-65 region.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.2900 handle before positioning for a further near-term appreciating move towards 1.2965-70 intermediate resistance. The momentum could further get extended and assist the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark.
