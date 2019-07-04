GBP/USD forecast: Set-up remains in favour of bearish traders amid persistent Brexit uncertainties

- Persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit continues to weigh on the British Pound.
- The incoming weaker UK data further dents the already weaker sentiment.
- The prevalent USD selling bias helped limit further downside, at least for now.
The GBP/USD pair remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Wednesday - also marking its sixth day of negative move in the previous seven amid persistent UK political and economic uncertainty. Against the backdrop of growing fears of a no-deal Brexit on October 31, the incoming weaker UK macro data - Wednesday's UK services PMI being the latest, dented the already weaker sentiment surrounding the British Pound and kept exerting some downward pressure on the major. The pair dropped to fresh two-week lows but managed to find some support ahead of mid-1.2500s in the wake of the prevalent US Dollar selling bias.
Firming expectations that the Fed will eventually move to cut interest rates in July dragged the US Treasury bond yields to their lowest level in more than 2-1/2 year lows and kept the USD bulls on the defensive. The greenback lost some additional ground in reaction to disappointing US macro data, showing that private-sector employers added less-than-expected 102K new jobs in June while the ISM non-manufacturing PMI fell to 55.1 as compared to 55.9 expected and 56.9 previous. The dollar held on the back foot through the Asian session on Thursday and helped the pair to gain some positive traction, though the uptick is likely to be capped amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of the Independence Day holiday in the US.
Meanwhile, the technical picture remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and hence, any subsequent up-move towards the 1.2600-10 area might still be seen as a selling opportunity. The mentioned region marks 61.8% Fibo. level of the 1.2506-1.2784 recent corrective bounce, which if cleared might lift the pair further towards 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2645-50 supply zone.
On the flip side, the 1.2560-55 region now seems to act as immediate support, which if broken might set the stage for a move back towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Failure to defend the mentioned handle, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 1.2475 level might turn the pair vulnerable to weaken further towards retesting sub-1.2400 level, or yearly lows set in early-January.
