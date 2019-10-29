GBP/USD forecast: Set-up favours bullish traders, focus on UK parliamentary vote on election

EU's decision to delay the Brexit deadline extended some support on Monday.

UK PM Johnson fails to win support for an early UK election in December.

UK political uncertainty held back bulls and kept a lid on any strong gains.

The British Pound edged higher on the first day of a new trading week after the European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed that the EU has agreed to extend the Brexit deadline until January 31, 2020. He expected to formalize the decision through a written procedure. It was also reported that the conditions attached to the extension included the non-negotiability of the deal agreed.

Focus remains on UK political drama

The GBP/USD pair once again showed some resilience near the 1.2800 handle and was further supported by renewed US Dollar selling bias. The incoming positive trade-related headlines remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood and weighed on the Greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart. Even a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields did little to revive the USD demand, albeit helped limit deeper losses.



On the UK political front, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to win support for an early general election. Johnson later announced that he will call another vote on a December election on Tuesday and introduce a new one-line piece of legislation, which would only need a simple majority to succeed as against two-thirds as required in previous attempts. The UK political uncertainty seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any fresh bullish bets and capping any meaningful up-move for the major.



Given that the incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines continue to act as an exclusive driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling, Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring the release of housing market data and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index – seems unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair's recent pullback from multi-month tops has been along a short-term descending trend-channel on hourly charts and managed to stall/find decent support near 100-hour EMA. Against the backdrop of a strong move up from monthly swing lows, the mentioned channel constituted towards the formation of a bullish flag chart pattern and support prospects for additional gains. However, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the trend-channel resistance, around the 1.2920 region, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.



A decisive breakthrough the said barrier has the potential to lift the pair back towards challenging the 1.2970-75 region en-route the key 1.30 psychological mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3065-70 intermediate resistance ahead of the 1.3100 round-figure mark and late April swing highs near the 1.3175 region.



On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.2820 region (100-hour EMA), which is closely followed by the trend-channel support near the 1.2780-75 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might negate the constructive set-up and prompt some aggressive technical selling, which might accelerate the fall further towards the very important 200-day SMA – currently near the 1.2730 region – en-route the 1.2700 round-figure mark.