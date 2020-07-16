GBP/USD Current price: 1.2551

The UK unemployment rate remained steady at 3.9% in the three months to May.

A dismal market mood kept the upside limited for sterling, by favoring the greenback.

GBP/USD has been neutral at around 1.2550 for a third consecutive day.

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.2624 during US trading hours, giving up some ground to end the day little changed around 1.2550. The UK released its latest employment figures, which were better than anticipated, but were unable to underpin the pound. According to the Office for National Statistics, the official jobless rate remained unchanged from the previous 3.9% in the three months to May, while the claimant count change showed an unexpected decrease last month, as the number of people claiming jobless benefits fell by 28.1K in June, against expectations of a 250K gain.

The slide at the end of the day could be attributed to the dismal market mood favoring demand for THE safe-haven dollar. The UK will publish the July GFK Consumer Confidence index early Friday, foreseen at -26 from -27 previously.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is struggling around a mildly bearish 20 SMA in its 4-hour chart, but still developing above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, ease within neutral levels, reflecting the absence of real interest around the pair. It seems unlikely that the pair could make a relevant directional move this Friday, but is rather likely to remain within its weekly range.

Support levels: 1.2520 1.2480 1.2430

Resistance levels: 1.2615 1.2660 1.2695