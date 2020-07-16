GBP/USD Current price: 1.2551
- The UK unemployment rate remained steady at 3.9% in the three months to May.
- A dismal market mood kept the upside limited for sterling, by favoring the greenback.
- GBP/USD has been neutral at around 1.2550 for a third consecutive day.
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.2624 during US trading hours, giving up some ground to end the day little changed around 1.2550. The UK released its latest employment figures, which were better than anticipated, but were unable to underpin the pound. According to the Office for National Statistics, the official jobless rate remained unchanged from the previous 3.9% in the three months to May, while the claimant count change showed an unexpected decrease last month, as the number of people claiming jobless benefits fell by 28.1K in June, against expectations of a 250K gain.
The slide at the end of the day could be attributed to the dismal market mood favoring demand for THE safe-haven dollar. The UK will publish the July GFK Consumer Confidence index early Friday, foreseen at -26 from -27 previously.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is struggling around a mildly bearish 20 SMA in its 4-hour chart, but still developing above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, ease within neutral levels, reflecting the absence of real interest around the pair. It seems unlikely that the pair could make a relevant directional move this Friday, but is rather likely to remain within its weekly range.
Support levels: 1.2520 1.2480 1.2430
Resistance levels: 1.2615 1.2660 1.2695
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates losses below 0.7000 as risk sentiment sours
AUD/USD bounces off 0.6962 after posting the biggest losses in three weeks the previous day. Global markets remain dull as vaccine-led optimism fades amid escalating US-China tussle and mixed data.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.
Gold: Bears seek validation of monthly support line break below $1,800
Gold remains sluggish around $1,797 amid the early Friday morning in Asia. The bullion broke an upward sloping trend line from June 15 while marking the heaviest losses since June 05 the previous day.
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...
Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels
WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger.