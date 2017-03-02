GBP/USD Forecast: Sentiment towards the Pound turns sour

The GBP/USD pair plunged below the 1.2500 figure, following the release of the UK Markit Services final PMI, as the sector expanded at a slower pace than initially estimated at the beginning of 2017. The January figure came in at 54.5, below December's reading of 56.2 and the expected 55.8. The composite index is now at 55.5 versus 56.7 in December. The pair set a daily low of 1.2475, now some 20 pips above the level as the market waits for the NFP report.

The 4 hours chart shows that the pair was contained by selling interest around 1.2530, a Fibonacci resistance, while the price has fallen further below a flat 20 SMA, and technical indicators resumed their declines within bearish territory, indicating that sentiment has turned quite negative towards the Pound. Dollar's direction, however will depend on upcoming US employment report.

A better-than-expected outcome should see the pair falling down to 1.2430, the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run, and the 200 EMA. If the level gives up, 1.2360/80 is next. A poor employment report could see the pair recovering up to 1.2530, but it will take a strong upward acceleration above the level to confirm further gains, with 1.2565 and 1.2600 as the next short term resistances.

