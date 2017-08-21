GBP/USD Forecast: selling interest waiting at 1.2920/30

The GBP/USD pair recovered in the current session the modest ground lost during Asian trading hours, trading flat for the day around 1.2870. The release of the UK Rightmove House Price index at the beginning of the day, hardly affected the Pound, although home prices fell 0.9% in August and when compared to the previous month,, the largest fall for this year. When compared to a year earlier, prices rose by 3.1%. In fact, there won't be relevant news coming from the UK until next Wednesday, when the kingdom will release the final Q2 GDP figures, expected unchanged at 0.3%.

From a technical point of view, the pair has been in a tight consolidative range ever since last Wednesday, as demand for both currencies is restricted. The 4 hours chart presents a neutral stance, as the price is unable to advance beyond a flat 20 SMA, but holds a few pips below it, whilst technical indicators turned modestly higher right below their mid-lines, lacking directional strength.

The downside potential will likely increase on a break below 1.2840, with scope then to test the 1.2800 region, en route to 1.2770 short term. Advances up to 1.2920/30, on the other hand, will provide selling opportunities.

View live chart of the GBP/USD