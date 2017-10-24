GBP/USD Forecast: selling interest strong around 1.3220/30

Neutral-to-bearish stance prevails ahead of UK Q3 GDP.

Dollar's broad-based strength takes its toll ahead of US data

The GBP/USD pair is down from a daily high of 1.3226, once again unable to surpass the critical resistance level. The pair shed some 60 pips to a daily low of 1.3165 with no certain catalyst behind the decline but broad-based dollar's demand. The UK macroeconomic calendar remains empty ahead of Q3 GDP preliminary estimates, to be released on Wednesday. Nevertheless, Brexit headlines are still the main market mover for Pound crosses.

Technically, the pair continues trading with a well-limited range, defined by moving averages and Fibonacci levels, as the 200 EMA alongside with the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run converge in the 1.3220/30 price zone, capping advances. The price is now hovering around the 50% retracement of the same rally which also converges with a moving average, in this case, the 20 SMA which remains horizontal. Indicators in the 4 hours chart have turned lower after entering bullish territory, now pressuring their mid-lines, indicating an increasing bearish potential. Further declines, however, will need to be confirmed with a break below 1.3145, the next Fibonacci support, exposing then 1.3087, October 20th daily low.

