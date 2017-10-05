GBP/USD Forecast: selling interest still strong near 1.3000

The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2887 as the dollar gave back some ground at the beginning of the day, but quickly retreated after testing its multi-month high, indicating selling interest on approaches to 1.3000 is still strong, ending the pair back to the 1.2940 region, its comfort zone for this week. The macroeconomic calendar will remain light, with attention centered in the upcoming BOE´s meeting this Thursday and US inflation on Friday, both set to give a clearer picture for the pair.

In the meantime, more range trading could be expected, as the pair maintains the neutral stance in its 4 hour chart, with technical indicators heading nowhere around their mid-lines and the price still unable to move far from a horizontal 20 SMA. Below 1.2930, the pair can extend its slide towards the 1.2890 region, while below this last, the next strong support comes at 1.2830.

Approaches to 1.3000 are still seen as selling opportunities, although large stops should lie above it, and if those get triggered, the advance can extend up to 1.3060.

