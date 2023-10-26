GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers to retain control while Pound Sterling remains below 1.2100

- GBP/USD trades in negative territory below 1.2100 on Thursday.
- The US Dollar continues to benefit from safe-haven flows.
- 1.2050 aligns as next important support for the pair.
GBP/USD lost more than 50 pips on Wednesday and declined below 1.2100 early Thursday. The pair remains technically bearish in the near term and the souring market mood suggests that a steady recovery could be hard to come by.
Escalating geopolitical tensions caused investors to seek refuge late Wednesday, helping the US Dollar (USD) continue to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals. News of Israeli military preparing for a ground incursion into the Gaza region revived fears over a deepening crisis in the Middle East.
Following a bearish opening, the UK's FTSE 100 Index stretched lower and was last seen losing nearly 1% on the day. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures were down 0.6% at the time of press.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.37%
|0.58%
|0.62%
|0.09%
|0.27%
|0.33%
|0.58%
|EUR
|-0.37%
|0.21%
|0.24%
|-0.28%
|-0.11%
|-0.04%
|0.23%
|GBP
|-0.57%
|-0.22%
|0.04%
|-0.49%
|-0.30%
|-0.25%
|0.01%
|CAD
|-0.61%
|-0.25%
|-0.06%
|-0.53%
|-0.34%
|-0.29%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|-0.09%
|0.30%
|0.51%
|0.53%
|0.20%
|0.25%
|0.51%
|JPY
|-0.26%
|0.09%
|0.28%
|0.34%
|-0.21%
|0.05%
|0.32%
|NZD
|-0.33%
|0.04%
|0.25%
|0.28%
|-0.24%
|-0.06%
|0.28%
|CHF
|-0.60%
|-0.23%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.52%
|-0.34%
|-0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Later in the day, the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Earlier in the week, upbeat PMI readings from the US reaffirmed the resilience of the US economy and provided a boost to the USD. Hence, a stronger-than-forecast GDP growth could have a similar impact on the USD's valuation. On the other hand, investors could lean toward a no change in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy rate in 2023 and cause the USD to lose interest if the GDP print disappoints. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a nearly 30% probability of one more Fed rate hike in December.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday. A dovish ECB tone could trigger a decline in EUR/GBP pair and help Pound Sterling hold its ground against the USD.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart stays above 30, suggesting that GBP/USD has more room on the downside before turning technically oversold. 1.2050 (end-point of the latest downtrend) aligns as important support. A 4-hour close below that level could open the door for an extended slide toward 1.2000 (static level, psychological level).
Looking north, first resistance could be seen at 1.2100 (static level, psychological level) before 1.2150 (static level) and 1.2170-1.2180 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 100-period SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
