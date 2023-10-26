GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers to retain control while Pound Sterling remains below 1.2100

Share:

GBP/USD trades in negative territory below 1.2100 on Thursday.

The US Dollar continues to benefit from safe-haven flows.

1.2050 aligns as next important support for the pair.

GBP/USD lost more than 50 pips on Wednesday and declined below 1.2100 early Thursday. The pair remains technically bearish in the near term and the souring market mood suggests that a steady recovery could be hard to come by.

Escalating geopolitical tensions caused investors to seek refuge late Wednesday, helping the US Dollar (USD) continue to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals. News of Israeli military preparing for a ground incursion into the Gaza region revived fears over a deepening crisis in the Middle East.

Following a bearish opening, the UK's FTSE 100 Index stretched lower and was last seen losing nearly 1% on the day. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures were down 0.6% at the time of press.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.37% 0.58% 0.62% 0.09% 0.27% 0.33% 0.58% EUR -0.37% 0.21% 0.24% -0.28% -0.11% -0.04% 0.23% GBP -0.57% -0.22% 0.04% -0.49% -0.30% -0.25% 0.01% CAD -0.61% -0.25% -0.06% -0.53% -0.34% -0.29% -0.03% AUD -0.09% 0.30% 0.51% 0.53% 0.20% 0.25% 0.51% JPY -0.26% 0.09% 0.28% 0.34% -0.21% 0.05% 0.32% NZD -0.33% 0.04% 0.25% 0.28% -0.24% -0.06% 0.28% CHF -0.60% -0.23% -0.02% 0.02% -0.52% -0.34% -0.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Later in the day, the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Earlier in the week, upbeat PMI readings from the US reaffirmed the resilience of the US economy and provided a boost to the USD. Hence, a stronger-than-forecast GDP growth could have a similar impact on the USD's valuation. On the other hand, investors could lean toward a no change in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy rate in 2023 and cause the USD to lose interest if the GDP print disappoints. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a nearly 30% probability of one more Fed rate hike in December.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday. A dovish ECB tone could trigger a decline in EUR/GBP pair and help Pound Sterling hold its ground against the USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart stays above 30, suggesting that GBP/USD has more room on the downside before turning technically oversold. 1.2050 (end-point of the latest downtrend) aligns as important support. A 4-hour close below that level could open the door for an extended slide toward 1.2000 (static level, psychological level).

Looking north, first resistance could be seen at 1.2100 (static level, psychological level) before 1.2150 (static level) and 1.2170-1.2180 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 100-period SMA).