GBP/USD Forecast: Sell on May and go away

The GBP/USD pair is in recovery mode this Tuesday, having posted a daily high of 1.2188 so far today, although the release of tepid UK inflation figures put a halt to the rally. The Pound recovered ground as risk aversion put the greenback under pressure during the past Asian session, although the market is still waiting for UK's PM Theresa May speech on Brexit, which will likely set the tone for the Sterling for the rest of the week.

December's CPI rose by 0.5% when compared to the previous month, while YoY it surged by 1.6%, beating market's expectations, although factory gate prices rose by less than expected when compared to a year before, up by 2.7% against a 3.0% forecast.

The recovery has been enough to fill the weekly opening gap, but upcoming direction is on May, not just for the short term. Anyway, and according to the 4 hours chart, the upward potential remains limited, given that technical indicators have recovered from oversold territory and head higher, but still below their mid-lines, whilst the price its 20 SMA that anyway maintains a bearish slope.

Above the daily high, the next resistance comes at 1.2220, with a break above it supporting an upward extension up to the 1.2260/80 region. A break below 1.2130 on the other hand, will lean the scale towards the downside, with 1.2080 and 1.2040 as the next intraday supports.

