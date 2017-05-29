GBP/USD Forecast: seems vulnerable to test sub-1.2700 level

The US Dollar firmed against its key European counterparts (GBP and Euro) and extended the pull-back from 6-1/2-month lows touched last week. The GBP/USD major came under some renewed selling pressure and reversed majority of previous session's recovery gains to mid-1.2800s after the latest UK Times Poll showed the lead for the ruling Conservative Party narrowed to 6% over the Labour Party. With sentiment surrounding the British Pound already weaker in wake of the latest Brexit development, indications of a tighter race in the upcoming UK general election on June 8 is seen weighing on the major.

There were no macroeconomic data due for release from the UK, while from the US economic docket, the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - Core PCE Price Index, Personal Income / Spending data, followed by Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for May would be looked upon of some trading impetus later during the NA session.

The pair now seems to have moved into a brief consolidation phase around the 1.2800 handle but technical studies suggest that it remains vulnerable to extend its near-term downward trajectory. The expectations of a bearish slide would be confirmed only after the pair decisively breaks below 1.2775-70 immediate horizontal support. A convincing break below the said support seems to accelerate the slide towards 1.2685 support area, marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2109-1.3043 recent up-move.

Meanwhile on the upside, the 1.2850 region now seems to have emerged as immediate resistance, which is closely followed by resistance near 1.2880 horizontal level. Any subsequent recovery attempts might now be capped at a previous trend-channel support, now turned strong resistance, near 1.2920 region.

EUR/USD

Despite of thin trading conditions in wake of a bank holiday in the US and the UK, the pair came under some fresh selling pressure and has now broken below an important horizontal support near 1.1160 level. The pair's initial weakness on Monday came after the ECB President Mario Draghi, during his scheduled testimony about the economy and monetary developments before the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, reiterated that it was still too early to think of any changes to the central bank's accommodative monetary policy stance although downside risks to growth have diminished further. Draghi raised concerns over subdued domestic wages, which were still insufficient to support trajectory towards central bank's medium-term inflation objective.

Investors on Tuesday look forward to the release of German preliminary inflation figures for May for some fresh impetus ahead of the US economic docket.

From a technical perspective, a break below an important support, also coinciding with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0839-1.1268 latest up-swing, seems to suggest extension of the pair’s near-term corrective slide. From current levels, the pair seems more likely to head towards testing 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near the 1.1100 handle before heading towards its next support near 1.1075-70 horizontal area.

On the flip side, the horizontal support break-point near 1.1160 area now seems to act as immediate hurdle and any further recovery above this immediate resistance is likely to confront strong resistance near 1.1185-90 region. On a decisive move back above this strong barrier would negate near-term bearish bias and lift the pair back towards retesting multi-month highs touched last week.