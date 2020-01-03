- GBP/USD failed to capitalize on its recent goodish recovery move.
- A modest USD rebound prompted some long-unwinding on Thursday.
- Traders now eye UK/US PMI prints, FOMC minutes for a fresh impetus.
The GBP/USD pair came under some selling pressure on Thursday and erased a major part of the previous session's positive move, snapping five consecutive days of winning streak. Against the backdrop of increasing odds of hard-Brexit, a modest US dollar rebound from six-month lows turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some downward pressure on the major. The British Pound remained on the defensive following the release of final UK Manufacturing PMI, which was revised higher to 47.5 for December from 47.4 but remained in the contraction territory for the eight consecutive months in December.
The greenback was further supported by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and kept exerting some pressure on the major through the Asian session on Friday. The US airstrikes on Baghdad airport killed two senior Iranian military officials and boosted the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart. Bears now eyeing a sustained break below the 1.3100 handle as market participants now look forward to the release of the final UK Construction PMI for some impetus.
Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week. The key focus, however, will remain on the latest FOMC meeting minutes will play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the buck.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair stalled its recent recovery move near a resistance marked by 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.2905 downfall. A subsequent slide back below the 1.3135 confluence region – comprising of 38.2% Fibo. and 100-hour SMA – might have already set the stage for a further depreciating move. Hence, some follow-through weakness, towards challenging another confluence support near the 1.3060-50 region, remains a distinct possibility. The mentioned support comprises of 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo., which if broken might now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
On the flip side, the 1.3155-60 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance, above which the pair might head back towards testing 50% Fibo. level near the 1.3195-1.3200 supply zone. Momentum beyond the 1.3230 resistance now seems to assist the pair to aim towards its next major hurdle near the 1.3265-70 region (61.8% Fibo. tested earlier this week).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
