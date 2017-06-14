GBP/USD Forecast: seems vulnerable to slide further post BOE

As had been widely expected, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25bps to 1.00-1.25% and downplayed the recent deterioration in economic activity. The central bank stuck to its plans that one more rate-hike in 2017 would be appropriate and confirmed that it would start trimming its $4.5 trillion massive balance sheet. The not so dovish Fed statement helped the US Dollar to recover from early heavy losses led by disappointing CPI print and monthly retail sales data.

The GBP/USD pair had a volatile session on Wednesday and swung between a low of 1.2723 and highs beyond the 1.2800 handle. The pair initially dropped to lows on mixed UK labor market data but subsequently recovered sharply in wake of broad based USD weakness. Despite of the robust headline job numbers, disappointing wage growth data raised concerns over future economic growth of the British economy.

The concerns about economic growth came amid prevailing political uncertainty and the impending Brexit negotiations. Hence, it would now be interesting to see how the Bank of England (BOE) responds to the latest developments. BOE is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision later during European session on Thursday. With the latest headline inflation rising at the fastest annual rate for almost four years, investors would closely scrutinize if the central bank remains ready to tolerate inflation overshoot before eventually voting for a tighter policy stance. A hawkish stance might provide a minor boost to the British Pound, but given all the economic and political troubles, any up-move is more likely to be short-lived.

From a technical perspective, yesterday’s rejection move from around the 1.2800 handle, and a subsequent drop back below 1.2770 level, clearly seems to suggest that the pair’s near-term downward trajectory might still be far from over.

Currently hovering around mid-1.2700s, bears would be eyeing for a break through the 1.2700 handle, below which a fresh wave of selling pressure is likely to drag the pair back towards an important confluence support near 1.2630-25 region. The said support comprises of 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2478-1.3048 recent up-move and hence, a convincing break below this important support is likely to pave way for continuation of the pair’s reversal move from yearly tops touched in May.

Alternatively, sustained move back above 1.2780-85 region, coinciding with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, might continue to confront some fresh supply near 1.2815-20 region. A strong follow through buying interest beyond the 1.2800 handle might trigger a short-covering rally beyond 1.2850-55 horizontal resistance towards its next major hurdle near 1.2890-1.2900 region, nearing 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.