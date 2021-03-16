GBP/USD Forecast: Seems vulnerable to retest sub-1.3800 levels, or monthly lows

GBP/USD remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.

Bulls shrugged off the BoE Governor Bailey’s optimistic comments overnight.

Investors eye US Retail Sales for some impetus ahead of central bank events.

The GBP/USD pair extended last week's rejection slide from the key 1.4000 psychological mark and dropped to three-day lows on Monday. The intraday slide of around 100 pips was exclusively sponsored by some follow-through US dollar buying, which remained well supported by the recent sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors remain optimistic about the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. This, along with expectations for a possible uptick in US inflation, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to over one-year tops last week.

On the other hand, the British pound was pressured by the fact that the European Union launched legal action against the UK over its alleged violation of the Brexit divorce deal on trading arrangements with Northern Ireland. Bulls seemed unimpressed, rather shrugged off the Bank of England Governor Andres Bailey's comments, saying that the recent rise in yields was consistent with an improvement in the economic outlook. Bailey further added that the economy is expected to get back to pre-pandemic size around the end of this year and that inflation will get back towards the 2% target in the next two or three months.

On the economic data front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index surpassed expectations and improved to 17.4 in March from 12.1 previous. The data remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the USD, which, so far, remained unaffected by a modest pullback in the US bond yields. Expectations that the Fed could take some action to curb the sharp rise in long-term borrowing cost provided some respite to bond traders. This, in turn, might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets ahead of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting. Nevertheless, the pair remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the USD price dynamics will play a key role in driving the intraday movement. Later during the early North American session, traders are likely to take cues from the release of the US monthly Retail Sales figures. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD and further contribute to produce some trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight slide dragged the pair below a one-week-old ascending trend-line support and might have already set the stage for further weakness. The bearish bias is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory. Hence, a subsequent fall towards the 1.3800 mark, en-route monthly swing lows near the 1.3780-75 region, now looks a distinct possibility. Some follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from multi-year tops set on February 24.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront resistance near the 1.3900 mark. This is closely followed by the 1.3925-30 horizontal barrier, which if cleared decisively might push the pair back towards the 1.4000 mark. A sustained move beyond will negate any near-term bearish bias and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 1.4100 mark with some intermediate hurdle near the 1.4070 zone.