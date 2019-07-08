- No-deal Brexit fears continue to dent sentiment surrounding the GBP.
- The post-NFP USD upsurge adds to heavy selling pressure on Friday.
The GBP/USD pair came under some fresh selling pressure on Friday and dropped to over six-month lows, below the key 1.2500 psychological mark amid resurgent US Dollar demand. The greenback strengthened across the board after the latest US monthly jobs report showed that the economy added 224K new jobs in June, surpassing even the most optimistic estimates and forcing investors to partially reverse their bets over an aggressive Fed rate cut move later this month. This was evident from a sharp jump in the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond, which climbed back above the 2% level and underpinned demand for the greenback.
This against the backdrop of persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit - further fueled by the UK PM candidate Boris Johnson's comments on Friday, exerted some heavy downward pressure and dragged the pair to its lowest level since early-January. Johnson said that he desires to get a better Brexit deal but reiterated that he will be totally ready for a no-deal Brexit on October 31. The pair, however, showed some resilience at lower levels and finally settled above the 1.2500 handle, though posted its lowest weekly close in over two-years - since April 2017.
The pair ticked higher at the start of a new trading week in reaction to the US President Donald Trump's fresh criticism about the Fed's policy tightening. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases - either from the UK or the US, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics ahead of the monthly UK GDP print on Wednesday and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day Congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday.
From a technical perspective, oversold conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor behind a modest rebound and hence, run the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Any subsequent up-move might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.2560-70 region and seems more likely to remain capped ahead of the 1.2600 round figure mark. On the flip side, sustained breakthrough the 1.2500 mark, leading to a follow-through weakness below Friday's swing low (1.2480 region) now seems to open the room for an extension of the recent bearish trajectory further towards challenging yearly lows - around the 1.2400-1.295 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
