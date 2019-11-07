Not so optimistic trade headlines provided a minor lift to the USD on Wednesday.

UK political uncertainty further added to the selling bias around the British Pound.

Traders refrained from placing aggressive bets ahead of BoE’s Super Thursday.

Following a brief consolidation through the early part of Wednesday's trading action, the GBP/USD pair witnessed some intraday selling and was being weighed down by a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand. Reports on Wednesday indicated that the signing of the “Phase One” US-China trade deal might be delayed until December as discussions continued over terms and venue. The latest trade news weighed on investors' sentiment and benefitted the Greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart and exerted some pressure on the major.

Focus shifts to BoE’s Super Thursday

Meanwhile, the British Pound was further weighed down by the fact that incoming opinion polls showed a marginal squeeze in the lead for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party at the upcoming UK snap election in December. As polls begin to narrow, the possibility of a hung parliament kept the pair depressed through the Asian session on Thursday. Traders, however, seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) meeting later this Thursday.



The BoE is universally expected to maintain the status quo and hence, the key focus will be on the Quarterly Inflation Report (QIR), wherein the central bank is expected to lower its economic growth and inflation forecasts. This will be followed by the post-meeting press conference, where the BoE Governor Mark Carney will explain the QIR and answer questions. Against the backdrop of persistent Brexit/UK political uncertainty, the risks are tilted to the dovish side and might lead to some follow-through weakness for the Sterling.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent slide might continue to attract some dip-buying interest and help limit the downside near the 1.2810-1.2800 zone. Failure to defend the said handle might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for an extension of the slide further towards the 1.2710-1.2700 region with some intermediate support near mid-1.2700s.



On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.2890-1.2900 region and is followed by the 1.2935-40 supply zone, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the key 1.30 psychological mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3065-70 resistance before the pair eventually darts towards the 1.3100 handle en-route late April swing highs near the 1.3175 region.