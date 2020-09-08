GBP/USD Forecast: Seems vulnerable, focus remains on the next round of Brexit talks

- Increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit took its toll on the British pound and dragged GBP/USD lower.
- A strong pickup in the USD demand further contributed to the ongoing slide to two-week lows.
- The incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in influencing the near-term momentum.
The British pound witnessed some heavy selling across the board on Monday amidst not so comforting Brexit-related headlines. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to walk away from Brexit talks if a deal is not reached by mid-October. The Financial Times further reported that the UK government is contemplating legislation to override the Brexit withdrawal agreement with the European Union (EU). The news soured the mood ahead of the eighth round of Brexit negotiations, which get underway later this Tuesday, and took its took on the sterling.
The GBP/USD pair extended its recent corrective slide from the 1.3480 region, or YTD tops and was further pressured by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. After being hit slightly by Friday's mixed US monthly jobs report (NFP), the greenback was back in demand and seemed rather unaffected by doubts about the sustainability of the US economic recovery. Fresh concerns over rising US-China tensions drove some haven flows towards the USD and dragged the pair below mid-1.3100s, or near two-week lows during the Asian session on Tuesday.
The New York Times reported that the US is considering banning some or all products made with cotton from China’s Xinjiang province. On Monday, US mulled imposing controls on China’s state-owned firm. US President Donald Trump also ramped up his anti-Chinese rhetoric by raising the idea of de-coupling the US and Chinese economies.
Moving ahead, there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday, either from the UK or the US. Hence, Brexit developments will play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the pound. This coupled with the USD price dynamics will further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair has now dropped to a support marked by over one-week-old ascending trend-line. The mentioned level coincides with 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, which if broken decisively might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 1.3100 round-figure mark before eventually dropping to the 1.3050-40 support area.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery back above the 1.3170 horizontal zone might now confront a stiff resistance and remain capped near the 1.3200 mark. That said, some follow-through buying might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the pair back towards the 1.3300 level. Some follow-through buying might negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for the resumption of the prior/well-established bullish trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD sell-off continues, 1.3000 at sight
GBP/USD is approaching the 1.3000 psychological threshold, trading at fresh one-month lows. German Finance Minister Scholz casts doubts over a Brexit deal, warning that a disorderly Brexit could be disastrous for the UK. Eyes on a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 amid notable dollar demand
EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 as the US dollar remains in demand amid rising US-Sino tensions and no-deal Brexit fears. Mixed Eurozone data and dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations weigh down on the shared currency.
WTI slumps over 3.50% to fresh three-month lows sub-$38.50
Following a temporary reversal seen on Monday, WTI (futures on Nymex) resumes its downside momentum and hits fresh three-month lows just above $38, shedding nearly 4% so far.
XAU/USD drops further and approaches $1,900/oz
The ounce troy of the precious metal is suffering another bout of dollar strength and is gradually grinding lower to the vicinity of the $1,900 mark on turnaround Tuesday.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Solid hurdle awaits near 94.00
The dollar keeps the rally well and sound and pushes DXY to the key initial resistance area near 93.50 on Tuesday.