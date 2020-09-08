GBP/USD Forecast: Seems vulnerable, focus remains on the next round of Brexit talks

Increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit took its toll on the British pound and dragged GBP/USD lower.

A strong pickup in the USD demand further contributed to the ongoing slide to two-week lows.

The incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in influencing the near-term momentum.

The British pound witnessed some heavy selling across the board on Monday amidst not so comforting Brexit-related headlines. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to walk away from Brexit talks if a deal is not reached by mid-October. The Financial Times further reported that the UK government is contemplating legislation to override the Brexit withdrawal agreement with the European Union (EU). The news soured the mood ahead of the eighth round of Brexit negotiations, which get underway later this Tuesday, and took its took on the sterling.

The GBP/USD pair extended its recent corrective slide from the 1.3480 region, or YTD tops and was further pressured by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. After being hit slightly by Friday's mixed US monthly jobs report (NFP), the greenback was back in demand and seemed rather unaffected by doubts about the sustainability of the US economic recovery. Fresh concerns over rising US-China tensions drove some haven flows towards the USD and dragged the pair below mid-1.3100s, or near two-week lows during the Asian session on Tuesday.

The New York Times reported that the US is considering banning some or all products made with cotton from China’s Xinjiang province. On Monday, US mulled imposing controls on China’s state-owned firm. US President Donald Trump also ramped up his anti-Chinese rhetoric by raising the idea of de-coupling the US and Chinese economies.

Moving ahead, there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday, either from the UK or the US. Hence, Brexit developments will play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the pound. This coupled with the USD price dynamics will further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has now dropped to a support marked by over one-week-old ascending trend-line. The mentioned level coincides with 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, which if broken decisively might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 1.3100 round-figure mark before eventually dropping to the 1.3050-40 support area.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery back above the 1.3170 horizontal zone might now confront a stiff resistance and remain capped near the 1.3200 mark. That said, some follow-through buying might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the pair back towards the 1.3300 level. Some follow-through buying might negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for the resumption of the prior/well-established bullish trend.