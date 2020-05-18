GBP/USD Forecast: Seems vulnerable amid Brexit uncertainties, talks of negative BoE rates

- The lack of progress in Brexit negotiations weighed heavily on the British pound.
- Talks of negative BoE rates dragged GBP/USD to fresh multi-week lows on Monday.
- The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and helped limit the downside.
The GBP/USD pair came under some aggressive selling pressure on Friday and was being weighed down by the incoming Brexit-related headlines. In fact, the latest round of negotiations between the UK and the EU officials ended with no positive outcome on the so-called level playing field. The UK Brexit chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said that very limited progress was made on the most significant outstanding issues and warned that two sides won't be able to reach an agreement if the EU sticks to its unbalanced proposals. Adding to this, the EU chief Brexit negotiation Michel Barnier said the third round of Brexit talks was disappointing and added that they are not going to bargain away our values for the benefit of the British economy. Both the parties have now agreed to meet again in early next month, just before the transition period deadline on June 30.
The pair failed to gain any respite from a modest US dollar pullback from three-week lows. The greenback remained on the defensive following the release of US monthly Retail Sales report, which missed consensus estimates by a big margin and plunged 16.4% in April. However, worsening US-China relations continued weighing on investors' sentiment and extended some support to the greenback's perceived safe-haven status. In the latest development, the US Commerce Department announced to bar Huawei from acquiring semiconductors and chipsets made using US software and technology. The pair tumbled around 140 pips intraday and finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2100 round-figure mark.
The pair remained on the defensive on the first day of a new trading week and refreshed multi-week lows during the Asian session in reaction to the BoE Chief Economist Andrew Haldane's dovish comments over the weekend. In an interview with the Telegraph, Haldane said that the UK central bank is examining unconventional monetary policy measures with somewhat greater immediacy and that negative rate was something we’ll need to look at. Meanwhile, the optimism over the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world led to a fresh wave of the global risk-on trade and helped limit deeper losses, at least for the time being. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.2100 mark and in the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, remains at the mercy of any fresh developments surrounding the Brexit saga and the USD price dynamics.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, oversold conditions on hourly charts assisted the pair to find some support near the 1.2075 region, albeit the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. Hence, any meaningful recovery attempt seems more likely to confront some fresh supply and remain capped near the 1.2170-75 region. The mentioned barrier coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.2648 move up, which if cleared decisively, might trigger a short-covering bounce. The pair might then move further beyond the 1.2200 round-figure mark, towards testing its next major resistance near the 1.2235-40 zone.
On the flip side, bears are likely to wait for some follow-through selling below the daily swing low before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move towards 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2030-25 region. Some follow-through selling might now turn the pair vulnerable to break below the key 1.20 psychological mark and slide further towards testing sub-1.1900 levels, or support marked by 61.8% Fibo. level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits highest since 2012 above $1,760
Gold has hit a new 7.5-year high above $1,760 as central banks extend their bond-buying schemes and speculation about negative rates. Speculation remains elevated.
EUR/USD trades above 1.08 amid Powell's stark warnings
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, in range. Fed Chair Powell warned of a long recovery and unemployment above 25% in the US. The ECB is ready to do more. Sino-American tensions are mounting around Huawei and coronavirus.
GBP/USD struggles amid Brexit, virus concerns
GBP/USD is struggling to recapture 1.21 amid fraught Brexit talks and the UK government's issues with dealing with the virus. Speculation about negative interest rates from the BOE is rife.
WTI bulls eye yearly resistance line above $30.00
WTI June Futures extend two-day winning streak to highest levels since March. A downward sloping resistance line from early-January on the bulls’ radars. Monthly support line, 50-day SMA restricts the black gold’s immediate declines.
Will PMIs show economies hit bottom? Are US-China tensions sising again?
March was when the markets froze up. Many, including myself, thought closing the markets was possible as has been done during other big shocks and without jeopardizing the reputation of exchanges or officials.