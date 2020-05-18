GBP/USD Forecast: Seems vulnerable amid Brexit uncertainties, talks of negative BoE rates

The lack of progress in Brexit negotiations weighed heavily on the British pound.

Talks of negative BoE rates dragged GBP/USD to fresh multi-week lows on Monday.

The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and helped limit the downside.

The GBP/USD pair came under some aggressive selling pressure on Friday and was being weighed down by the incoming Brexit-related headlines. In fact, the latest round of negotiations between the UK and the EU officials ended with no positive outcome on the so-called level playing field. The UK Brexit chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said that very limited progress was made on the most significant outstanding issues and warned that two sides won't be able to reach an agreement if the EU sticks to its unbalanced proposals. Adding to this, the EU chief Brexit negotiation Michel Barnier said the third round of Brexit talks was disappointing and added that they are not going to bargain away our values for the benefit of the British economy. Both the parties have now agreed to meet again in early next month, just before the transition period deadline on June 30.

The pair failed to gain any respite from a modest US dollar pullback from three-week lows. The greenback remained on the defensive following the release of US monthly Retail Sales report, which missed consensus estimates by a big margin and plunged 16.4% in April. However, worsening US-China relations continued weighing on investors' sentiment and extended some support to the greenback's perceived safe-haven status. In the latest development, the US Commerce Department announced to bar Huawei from acquiring semiconductors and chipsets made using US software and technology. The pair tumbled around 140 pips intraday and finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2100 round-figure mark.

The pair remained on the defensive on the first day of a new trading week and refreshed multi-week lows during the Asian session in reaction to the BoE Chief Economist Andrew Haldane's dovish comments over the weekend. In an interview with the Telegraph, Haldane said that the UK central bank is examining unconventional monetary policy measures with somewhat greater immediacy and that negative rate was something we’ll need to look at. Meanwhile, the optimism over the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world led to a fresh wave of the global risk-on trade and helped limit deeper losses, at least for the time being. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.2100 mark and in the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, remains at the mercy of any fresh developments surrounding the Brexit saga and the USD price dynamics.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, oversold conditions on hourly charts assisted the pair to find some support near the 1.2075 region, albeit the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. Hence, any meaningful recovery attempt seems more likely to confront some fresh supply and remain capped near the 1.2170-75 region. The mentioned barrier coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.2648 move up, which if cleared decisively, might trigger a short-covering bounce. The pair might then move further beyond the 1.2200 round-figure mark, towards testing its next major resistance near the 1.2235-40 zone.

On the flip side, bears are likely to wait for some follow-through selling below the daily swing low before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move towards 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2030-25 region. Some follow-through selling might now turn the pair vulnerable to break below the key 1.20 psychological mark and slide further towards testing sub-1.1900 levels, or support marked by 61.8% Fibo. level.